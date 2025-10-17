REC Q2 Net Profit Rises 9.3%; Interim Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details
Revenue for the current quarter rose 10.7% to Rs 15,152.67 crore against Rs 13,682.43 crore in the year-ago period.
REC Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 went up 9.3% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 4,415 crore compared to Rs 4,038 crore in the same period last year.
Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 14,677 crore, up by 8% from Rs 13,585.10 crore. While margin expanded to 96.9% from 99.3%.
Along with this, the company announced a second-interim dividend of Rs 4.6 per share with face value of Rs 10, for the financial year 2025-26.
Further, the record date for the said interim dividend has been set as Oct 27, that is Monday. The dividend will be disbursed by or before Nov 14, 2025.
REC Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.7% to Rs 15,152.67 crore versus Rs 13,682.43 crore
Net Profit up 9% to Rs 4,414.93 crore versus Rs 4,037.72 crore
Ebitda up 8% to Rs 14,676.57 crore versus Rs 13,585.10 crore
Margin at 96.9% versus 99.3%
To pay dividend of Rs 4.6 per share