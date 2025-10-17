REC Q2 Net Profit Rises 9.3%; Interim Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

REC Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 went up 9.3% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 4,415 crore compared to Rs 4,038 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue for the current quarter rose 10.7% to Rs 15,152.67 crore against Rs 13,682.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 14,677 crore, up by 8% from Rs 13,585.10 crore. While margin expanded to 96.9% from 99.3%.

Along with this, the company announced a second-interim dividend of Rs 4.6 per share with face value of Rs 10, for the financial year 2025-26.

Further, the record date for the said interim dividend has been set as Oct 27, that is Monday. The dividend will be disbursed by or before Nov 14, 2025.