RBL Bank Q2 Results: Profit Falls 24% On Credit Card, MFI Exposures Stress

RBL Bank Ltd. on Saturday reported a 24% decline in net profit in the September quarter to Rs 223 crore as asset quality challenges emanated from credit cards and microlending books.

The private sector lender had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 294 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 372 crore in the preceding June quarter.

RBL Bank Chief Executive and Managing Director R Subramaniakumar told reporters that the stress in the microfinance book is due to industry-wide issues, but the same on the credit-card front, where the regulator has been flagging risks for the industry, is on account of internal aspects.

A senior bank official said the lender expects the challenges on credit cards that are arising out of a transition, to take loan collections in-house from being outsourced to a partner earlier, will settle by the end of the third quarter, but the same on microlending may persist longer.