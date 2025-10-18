RBL Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Dips 20%, NII Down 4%

RBL Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 declined 20%, as per an exchange filing with the results on Saturday.

The bank reported a standalone bottom-line of Rs 178 crore, compared to Rs 222 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income or NII for the quarter stood at Rs 1,551 crore, down 4% from Rs 1,615 crore in the comparable quarter

The lender's provisions were down 19% to Rs 499 crore compared to Rs 618 crore in the same quarter last year.