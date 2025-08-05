Raymond Realty Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles
Margin narrows to 6.3% versus 13.5% in the year-ago period.
Raymond Realty Ltd.'s consolidated net profit more than doubled in the first quarter of the current financial year.
The real estate firm posted a net profit of Rs 16.5 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 7.4 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Raymond Realty Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 374.35 crore versus Rs 129.68 crore.
Net profit at Rs 16.5 crore versus Rs 7.44 crore.
Ebitda up 35% to Rs 23.68 crore versus Rs 17.52 crore.
Margin narrows to 6.3% versus 13.5%.
Shares of Raymond Realty closed 4.3% higher at Rs 724.65 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.3% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 25.23% in the last 12 months.
One analyst tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 24.6%.