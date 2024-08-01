RattanIndia Power Swings To Profit At Rs 93 Crore In Q1

RattanIndia Power Ltd. on Thursday reported a net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The private generation firm recorded a net profit of Rs 93 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to loss of Rs 549 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue increased by 10% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 932 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 20.3% year-on-year to Rs 188.57 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 20.2% in comparison with 18.5% in the same period last year.

Shares of the company closed 0.87% higher at Rs 447.05 apiece, as compared to a 0.09% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.