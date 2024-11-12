RattanIndia Enterprises Q2 Results: Net Loss At Rs 242 Crore, Revenue Up 12%

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. reported a loss in the second quarter of this financial year after reporting a fivefold rise in profit in the first quarter. The company focusing on energy sector recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 241.59 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to profit of Rs 140.48 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification.

The loss in this quarter was due to an unrealized notional loss of Rs 268 crore in its investment in shares of RattanIndia Power.

Revenue rose by 11.5% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 1,800.62 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation loss stood at Rs 236.91 crore in comparison to Ebit of Rs 221.90 crore.