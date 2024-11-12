RattanIndia Enterprises Q2 Results: Net Loss At Rs 242 Crore, Revenue Up 12%
RattanIndia Enterprises recorded a net loss of Rs 242 crore for Q2 FY2025, mainly due to an unrealised loss in its RattanIndia Power shares. Despite this, its revenue grew 12% to Rs 1,800.62 crore.
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. reported a loss in the second quarter of this financial year after reporting a fivefold rise in profit in the first quarter. The company focusing on energy sector recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 241.59 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to profit of Rs 140.48 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification.
The loss in this quarter was due to an unrealized notional loss of Rs 268 crore in its investment in shares of RattanIndia Power.
Revenue rose by 11.5% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 1,800.62 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation loss stood at Rs 236.91 crore in comparison to Ebit of Rs 221.90 crore.
ALSO READ
Q2 Results Updates: Sula Vineyard Profit Falls 37%; Ashoka Buildcon Profit More Than Quadruples
The company's Cocoblu business made a revenue of Rs 1,767 crore with a 27% jump in comparison to Rs 1,395 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The e-commerce platform has serviced 24 crore since inception in March 2022 with over 3.4 crore orders served in the quarter ended September.
Rattanindia Enterprises unit launches two electric motorcycles— RV1 and its premium variant, RV1+ at a price of Rs 84,990 and Rs 99,990 respectively. Revolt Motors introduced electric motorcycles will be available in four striking colour making it available to a broader audience at an affordable price.
RattanIndia's Neobrands has launched four new brands Akkord for musical instruments, Kaari for ethic premium wear, Kalaanj for ethnic economy wear and Neomate for stationery.
Wefin disbursed 35,030+ loans till date with a total value of Rs 758 crore, the company said in its investor presentation.
The shares of RattanIndia Enterprises was trading higher on Tuesday. The shares rose as much as 5.80% during the day to Rs 72.93 apiece on the NSE. It closed 1.48% lower at Rs 317.95 apiece. This compares to a 1.07% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. It has fallen 9.80% in the last 12 months and fallen 11.17% year-to-date.