RateGain Travel Q1 Result: Net Profit Down 10%

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. on Monday reported a 10% decline in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 50 crore in the last quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Revenue increased 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 260 crore in the April-June period.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 11% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 40 crore. The Ebitda margin narrowed to 15.5% from 17.7% in the previous quarter.

“We have had a steady start to fiscal 2025 with balanced performance, consolidating our position from a record year gone by. Aligned with our vision of building an integrated tech stack focused on revenue maximisation," said Bhanu Chopra, founder and chairman at RateGain Travel Technologies. "Leading brands across the industry continue to choose RateGain’s products to acquire more customers profitably."

Shares of the company closed 5.45% lower at Rs 762.60 apiece, as compared to a 0.07% decline in the BSE Sensex 30. The stock has risen 5.1% year-to-date and risen 34.25% over the past 12 months.