Rane Brake Lining Q2 Results: Profit After Tax 15.3% Up At Rs 11 Crore

Manufacturer of brake linings and disc pads, Rane Brake Lining Ltd., has reported 15.3% rise in its profit after tax for the July-September 2024 quarter at Rs 11.1 crore.

The city-based company, part of the diversified conglomerate Rane Group, had registered a profit after tax of Rs 9.6 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The profit after tax for the half year ending September 30, 2024 went up by 34.9% to Rs 19.9 crore, from Rs 14.8 crore registered year ago.

Total revenue made during the quarter under review grew by 10.7% to Rs 175.1 crore, from Rs 158.2 crore registered in the same quarter of last year.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2024, the company garnered revenues of Rs 335.6 crore up by 7.8%, from Rs 311.3 crore registered during the same period of last year.

During the quarter under review, the sales made to original equipment manufacturers grew 7% following demand from passenger vehicle and rail segments. Sales to aftermarket customers grew by 11%, the company said.

Sales made to overseas customers grew by 35% on the back of strong orders received from the United States of America and other regions, during the July-September 2024 quarter.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation during the quarter grew by 57 basis points, the company said.