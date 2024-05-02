Ramkrishna Forgings Q4 Result: Net Profit Jumps 31% To Rs 87 Crore

On financial performance, Ramkrishna Forgings Managing Director Naresh Jalan said, "The company registered a strong performance across segments and geographies, with 16 per cent growth in revenues and 38% in profitability. Ebitda margin stood at 22.7% driven by operating leverage and a sharp focus on cost control."

In the March quarter, the company bagged a Rs 270 crore order for the Vande Bharat Train Set, he said adding the company's board approved a manufacturing facility in Mexico.