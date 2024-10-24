Ramkrishna Forgings Q2 Results: Profit More Than Doubles, Revenue Up 17%

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.'s consolidated net profit jumped more than twofold in the second quarter of the current financial year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company posted a profit of Rs 190 crore as compared to Rs 82.2 crore in the year-ago period. The spike was driven by a one-time gain of Rs 95 crore on account of a sale of subsidiary Globe All India Services Ltd. to Yatra Online Ltd. during the September quarter.

Ramkrishna Forgings' revenue during the period under review climbed 17% to Rs 1,054 crore, compared to Rs 899 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 16% to Rs 233 crore from Rs 200 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Ebitda margin slipped to 22.1% from 22.3%.