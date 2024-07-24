Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Results: Revenue Up 12%, Meets Estimates

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. clocked revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which met analysts' estimates.

Consolidated net profit of the auto components maker rose 3% year-on-year to Rs 81 crore in the quarter-ended June 30, on the back of revenue that gained 12.6% to Rs 1,005 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 994 crore and the bottom line at Rs 88 crore.