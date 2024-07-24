Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Results: Revenue Up 12%, Meets Estimates
Consolidated net profit of the auto components maker rose 3% year-on-year to Rs 81 crore in the quarter-ended June.
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. clocked revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which met analysts' estimates.
Consolidated net profit of the auto components maker rose 3% year-on-year to Rs 81 crore in the quarter-ended June 30, on the back of revenue that gained 12.6% to Rs 1,005 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 994 crore and the bottom line at Rs 88 crore.
Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 FY25 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 12.6% to Rs 1,005 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 994 crore).
Ebitda up 8.3% to Rs 208 crore.
Ebitda margin narrowed by 8 bps to 20.7%.
Net profit up 3% at Rs 81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 88 crore).
Note: One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
On Wednesday, shares of Ramkrishna Forgings closed 0.38% down at Rs 885 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.35% lower.