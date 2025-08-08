Ramco Cements Q1 Results: Profit Surges Despite Marginal Decline In Revenue

Over the Capex, The Ramco Cements said it "plans to achieve cement capacity of 30 MTPA by Mar 26 with the commissioning of 2nd line in Kolimigundla along with de-bottlenecking of existing facilities and adding grinding capacities in existing locations with nominal capex." Shares of The Ramco Cements Ltd on Friday were trading at Rs 1,064.35 on BSE in the morning trade, down 6.32% from the previous close.