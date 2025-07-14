ADVERTISEMENT
Rallis India Q1 Results: Profit Doubles, Revenue Rises 22%
Rallis India Ltd. reported a 98% sequential rise in consolidated net profit in the June quarter of the financial year 2025.
The bottomline came in at Rs 95 crore in the first quarter, compared to Rs 48 crore in the previous quarter, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.
The company's revenue from operations increased 22.2% to Rs 957 crore.
Rallis India Q1 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.2% at Rs 957 crore versus Rs 783 crore.
Ebitda up 56.3% at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 96 crore.
Margin at 15.7% versus 12.3%.
Net profit up 98% at Rs 95 crore versus Rs 48 crore.
The shares of Rallis India ended 3.04% higher, compared to a 0.27% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)
