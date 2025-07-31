Radico Khaitan Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 73% To Rs 130 Crore

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Thursday reported a 73.14% surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 130.52 crore for the June quarter of FY26, helped by volume growth. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.38 crore a year ago, according to a BSE filing by Radico Khaitan, which owns brands like Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Magic Moments Vodka, and the 8 PM series.