R R Kabel Q2 Profit More Than Doubles; Interim Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details
The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 116 crore, compared to Rs 49.5 crore in the year-ago period.
R R Kabel Ltd.'s net profit increased more than two-fold for the second quarter of FY26, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share with a face value of Rs 5 for the current fiscal year.
The record date to determine the number of eligible shareholders has been set as Nov. 7, 2025.
Revenue rose nearly 20% to Rs 2,164 crore from Rs 1,810 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation also doubled from Rs 85.8 crore in the Q2 FY25 to 176 crore in the quarter under review.
Moreover, margins expanded to 8.1% from 4.7% in the year-ago period.
The company also announced that it has appointed Jigar Mehta as the Chief Financial Officer, starting tomorrow and that it has redesignated Rajesh Babu Jain To Chief Operating Officer of the Wires and Cables business from CFO.
RR Kabel Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.5% to Rs 2,164 crore versus Rs 1,810 crore
Net Profit at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 49.5 crore
Ebitda at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 85.8 crore
Margin at 8.1% versus 4.7%
To pay interim dividend of Rs 4 per share
Share Price Today
The stock settled 0.06% higher at Rs 1410.75 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.55% decline in the index on Friday. The share price has fallen 1.95% year-to-date and 6.23% in the last 12 months.
Out of the 11 analysts tracking the stock, 10 have a 'buy' rating and one recommends 'hold'. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1631.86 implies an upside of 15.6%.