R R Kabel Q2 Profit More Than Doubles; Interim Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

R R Kabel Ltd.'s net profit increased more than two-fold for the second quarter of FY26, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share with a face value of Rs 5 for the current fiscal year.

The record date to determine the number of eligible shareholders has been set as Nov. 7, 2025.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 116 crore, compared to Rs 49.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose nearly 20% to Rs 2,164 crore from Rs 1,810 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation also doubled from Rs 85.8 crore in the Q2 FY25 to 176 crore in the quarter under review.

Moreover, margins expanded to 8.1% from 4.7% in the year-ago period.

The company also announced that it has appointed Jigar Mehta as the Chief Financial Officer, starting tomorrow and that it has redesignated Rajesh Babu Jain To Chief Operating Officer of the Wires and Cables business from CFO.