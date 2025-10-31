Business NewsEarningsR R Kabel Q2 Profit More Than Doubles; Interim Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details
ADVERTISEMENT

R R Kabel Q2 Profit More Than Doubles; Interim Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 116 crore, compared to Rs 49.5 crore in the year-ago period.

31 Oct 2025, 08:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>R R Kabel declares interim dividend. (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@3dparadise?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Braňo</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/piggy-bank?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
R R Kabel declares interim dividend. (Source: Braňo on Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

R R Kabel Ltd.'s net profit increased more than two-fold for the second quarter of FY26, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share with a face value of Rs 5 for the current fiscal year.

The record date to determine the number of eligible shareholders has been set as Nov. 7, 2025.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 116 crore, compared to Rs 49.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose nearly 20% to Rs 2,164 crore from Rs 1,810 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation also doubled from Rs 85.8 crore in the Q2 FY25 to 176 crore in the quarter under review.

Moreover, margins expanded to 8.1% from 4.7% in the year-ago period.

The company also announced that it has appointed Jigar Mehta as the Chief Financial Officer, starting tomorrow and that it has redesignated Rajesh Babu Jain To Chief Operating Officer of the Wires and Cables business from CFO.

RR Kabel Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 19.5% to Rs 2,164 crore versus Rs 1,810 crore

  • Net Profit at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 49.5 crore

  • Ebitda at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 85.8 crore

  • Margin at 8.1% versus 4.7%

  • To pay interim dividend of Rs 4 per share

Share Price Today

The stock settled 0.06% higher at Rs 1410.75 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.55% decline in the index on Friday. The share price has fallen 1.95% year-to-date and 6.23% in the last 12 months.

Out of the 11 analysts tracking the stock, 10 have a 'buy' rating and one recommends 'hold'. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1631.86 implies an upside of 15.6%.The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.6%.

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live: Patanjali Profit Rises 67%; BPCL Profit Grows 5%; GCPL, Vedanta Profits Decline
Opinion
Q2 Results Live: Patanjali Profit Rises 67%; BPCL Profit Grows 5%; GCPL, Vedanta Profits Decline
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT