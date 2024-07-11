"Q1 Results FY24: The first quarter earnings continue this week as IT major Tata Consultancy Services will announce its quarterly results on Thursday, July 11. TCS will be joined by 16 other companies which will declare their Q1 results today..Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., NELCO Ltd., GTPL Hathway Ltd., GNA Axles Ltd., Amal Rasayan Ltd., Akme Fintrade India Ltd., DRC Systems India Ltd., PMC Fincorp Ltd., SM Auto Stamping Pvt. Ltd., Vivid Mercantile Pvt. Ltd., Acrow India Ltd., RO Jewels Ltd., Marble City India Ltd. and Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd. will declare their Q1FY25 earnings on July 11..TCS Q1 Results: Profit Falls 3.2%, But Meets Estimates.The schedule of TCS Q1 Results 2024-2025 is as follows:Tata Consultancy Services Limited will announce its results for the first quarter of FY 2025 on Thursday, July 11, 2024, after-market trading hours. The TCS leadership team will address the media in a Press Conference at 5:30 PM which will be telecast live on the NDTV Profit TV Channel and will also be streamed live NDTV Profit YouTube channel. Follow the link for the latest updates on Tata Consultancy Services Q1 results: TCS Q1 Results Live UpdatesYou can also watch the TCS press conference live by tapping the YouTube video provided below..According to the consensus of six brokerage estimates, TCS will report a revenue growth of 1.3% and an operating margin of 23.9%. TCS may report the biggest sequential margin dip of 145 basis points, owing to wage hikes. Deal wins are projected at $9 billion. .TCS Kicks Off Q1 Earnings With Demand, Deal Wins In Focus | Preview.Last quarter, the Indian tech giant's net profit rose 12.7% sequentially to Rs 12,502 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing. The fourth-quarter profit rose sequentially and in line with analysts' estimate on the back of revenue rise on record deal wins.TCS Q4FY24 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 1.1% at Rs 61,237 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 61,451.3 crore).Ebit increased 5% to Rs 15,918 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,548 crore).Margin expanded 97 basis points to 25.99% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.3%).Net profit rose 12.7% Rs 12,502 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,034 crore).Board approved final dividend of Rs 28 per share for FY24.In the same quarter the previous year, the revenue of India's IT bellwether increased 4% year-on-year to $7.226 billion in the April-June quarter, according to a press statement. In constant currency terms, it was up 7%. Net cash from operations was 102.5% of net income at Rs 11,353 crore.TCS Q1 FY24 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)Revenue rose 0.37% to Rs 59,381 crore as against an estimate of Rs 59,862 crore. EBIT down 5% at Rs 13,755 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 14,048 crore. EBIT margin at 23.2% versus 24.5% in Q4 FY23. Analysts had forecast it at 23.7%. Net profit down 2.8% at Rs 11,074 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 10,982 crore. Interim dividend of Rs 9 per share declared..Top 10 Firms By Market Value Lose Rs 55,000 Crore, Dragged By TCS, SBI"