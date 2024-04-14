Q4 Results: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Wipro Among 40+ Companies To Release Quarterly Earnings This Week
Here is the list of companies that are expected to announce their Q4 results this week, starting from April 15.
Q4 Results FY24: The earnings season has already begun and India Inc. is all set to release the first set of January-March quarter results for FY24.
IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. was the first among the top Nifty 50 companies to kick-off the Q4 results season, when it reported its quarterly earnings on April 12. Revenue of India's largest IT services firm rose 1.1% over the previous three months to Rs 61,237 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Among the IT majors, after TCS, Infosys Ltd. will announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, April 18. Wipro will release its earnings report on Friday, April 19, whereas Tech Mahindra Ltd. and HCLTechnologies Ltd. are slated to post their quarterly numbers on April 25 and April 26, respectively.
Here is the list of companies that are expected to announce their Q4 results this week, starting from April 15:
Q4 Results On April 15
GTPL Hathway Ltd., Atam Valves Ltd., Hathway Bhawani Cabletel Datacom Ltd., Ontic Finserve Ltd., Rajoo Engineers Ltd., Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. and Sybly Industries Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Monday, April 15.
Q4 Results On April 16
Crisil Ltd., Den Networks Ltd., Integra Essentia Ltd., Lotus Chocolate Co. and SG Mart Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Tuesday, April 16.
Q4 Results on April 17
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co., Angel One Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., DRA Consultants Ltd., Hardcastle Waud Mfg. Co., Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd. and KCL Infra Projects Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Wednesday, April 17.
Q4 Results On April 18
Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Mastek Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., ICICI Securities Ltd., Eimco Elecon(India) Ltd., Accelya Solutions India Ltd., RS Software (India) Ltd., Shish Industries Ltd., Surana Solar Ltd. and Swaraj Engines Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Thursday, April 18.
Q4 Results On April 19
Wipro Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Co., Benares Hotels Ltd., Amal Ltd., Elecon Engineering Ltd., KP Green Engineering Ltd. and Sejal Glass Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Friday, April 19.
Q4 Results On April 20
HDFC Bank Ltd., Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. and NB Footwear Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Saturday, April 20.
For regular updates and the latest news on upcoming Q4 earnings, visit our Quarterly Results section on NDTV Profit.