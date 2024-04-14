Q4 Results: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Wipro Among 40+ Companies To Release Quarterly Earnings This Week

Q4 Results FY24: The earnings season has already begun and India Inc. is all set to release the first set of January-March quarter results for FY24.

IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. was the first among the top Nifty 50 companies to kick-off the Q4 results season, when it reported its quarterly earnings on April 12. Revenue of India's largest IT services firm rose 1.1% over the previous three months to Rs 61,237 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday.