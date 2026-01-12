Q3 Results Today: TCS, HCL Technologies Among Over 15 Companies To Declare Earnings On Jan. 12
Anand Rathi Wealth, Continental Securities, and Gujarat Hotels are among the companies that will declare their FY2026 earnings on January 12.
Over 15 companies will declare the results for Q3FY26 on Jan. 12. Major companies that are going to announce the results for the third quarter on Jan. 12 include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and GTPL Hathway.
Some of these companies may also announce dividends. Whereas, few companies have also announced the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the results for Q3FY26.
List Of Companies Declaring Q3 Results On Jan. 12
ACE Edutrend Ltd., Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., Continental Chemicals Ltd., Continental Securities Ltd., GG Automotive Gears Ltd., GTPL Hathway Ltd., Gujarat Hotels Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., Netlink Solutions India Ltd., OK Play India Ltd., Premier Polyfilm Ltd., Puretrop Fruits Ltd., Shree Rajiv Lochan Oil Extraction Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tierra Agrotech Ltd.
TCS Q2FY26 Results
TCS reported a 2.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue to Rs 65,799 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 64,259 crore in Q2FY25. Total expenditure grew 0.9% YoY to Rs 49,234 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 48,794 crore in the same period in the previous financial year. Net profit increased 8.36% YoY to Rs 12,904 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 11,909 crore in Q2FY25.
HCL Technologies Q2FY26 Results
HCL Technologies saw a 10.7% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 31,942 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 28,862 crore in Q2FY25. Ebitda rose 3.5% YoY to Rs 6,593 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 6,369 crore in Q2FY25. Net income remained flat YoY at Rs 4,235 crore in Q2FY26.
GTPL Hathway Q2FY26 Results
GTPL Hathway reported a 12% YoY rise in total income to Rs 964.9 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 862 crore in Q2FY25. Total expenditure grew 14% YoY to Rs 854.8 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 748.2 crore in Q2FY25. Profit after tax declined 28% YoY to Rs 9.3 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 12.9 crore in Q2FY25.