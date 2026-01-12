Q3 Results Today: TCS, HCL Technologies Among Over 15 Companies To Declare Earnings On Jan. 12

Over 15 companies will declare the results for Q3FY26 on Jan. 12. Major companies that are going to announce the results for the third quarter on Jan. 12 include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and GTPL Hathway.

Some of these companies may also announce dividends. Whereas, few companies have also announced the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the results for Q3FY26.