Q3 Results Today: Tata Elxsi, ICICI Lombard, Bank Of Maharashtra Among More Than 20 Firms To Announce Earnings
Just Dial, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and 5paisa Capital are among the companies that will declare quarterly results on Jan. 13.
More than 20 companies are set to announce their results for the October-December period on Jan. 13. Big names that will declare results include Tata Elxsi, Bank of Maharashtra and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.
Several companies have announced the schedule for a conference call to discuss the results with investors and analysts. Some of the companies may also declare a dividend.
List Of Companies Declaring Q3 Results On Jan. 13
5paisa Capital Ltd., Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd., Artson Ltd., Citi Port Financial Services Ltd., Futuristic Securities Ltd., Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd., Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd., Ind Bank Housing Ltd., Indo Thai Securities Ltd., Infomedia Press Ltd., Intense Technologies Ltd., Just Dial Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd., Mishka Exim Ltd., Navkar Corporation Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd., Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd., Sigma Solve Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., Tokyo Plast International Ltd.
Tata Elxsi Q2FY26 Results
Tata Elxsi reported a 3.9% year-on-year (YoY) fall in revenue from operations to Rs 918.1 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 955.1 crore in Q2FY25. Profit after tax plunged 32.5% YoY to Rs 154.8 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 229.4 crore in the same period last year.
Bank Of Maharashtra Q2FY26 Results
Bank of Maharashtra saw a 23.09% rise in net profit to Rs 1,633 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,327 crore in Q2FY25. Net revenues (net interest income plus other income) grew 13.73% YoY to Rs 4,093 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 3,599 crore in Q2FY25.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2FY26 Results
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported a 12.5% YoY increase in total income to Rs 6,583 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 5,851 crore in Q2FY25. Net profit rose 18.1% to Rs 820 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 694 crore in Q2FY25.