Q3 Results LIVE: TCS, HCLTech, Anand Rathi Wealth In Focus

TCS reported a 2.4% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 65,799 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 64,259 crore.

Total expenditure grew 0.9% to Rs 49,234 crore, from Rs 48,794 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

Net profit increased 8.36% to Rs 12,904 crore from Rs 11,909 crore in Q2 FY25.