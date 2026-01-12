Business NewsEarningsQ3 Results LIVE: TCS, HCLTech, Anand Rathi Wealth In Focus
Q3 Results LIVE: TCS, HCLTech, Anand Rathi Wealth In Focus

Other big names include GTPL Hathway, and Maharashtra Scooters.

12 Jan 2026, 12:18 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Image: NDTV Profit)
Today, IT giants Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies are in focus, as they gear up to kick off the Q3 earnings season. Stay tuned for all the updates with NDTV Profit.
Q3 Results LIVE: Jefferies On HCLTech

  • Revenue expected to grow 2.9% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency, driven by seasonality in the software business and partly offset by furloughs.

  • Services segment expected to grow 1.0% sequentially, while the software segment may see sharp sequential growth.

  • EBIT margin may expand by about 60 basis points, supported by high-margin software, offset by two months of wage hike impact and restructuring costs.

  • Expects FY26 overall and services revenue growth guidance of 4%–5% and margin guidance of 17%–18% to be maintained.

  • Focus areas include FY26 guidance revision, calendar year 2026 budgets, deal wins, discretionary spending, and the impact of the H-1B visa fee hike.


Q3 Results LIVE: HCLTech Q3 Preview 

  • Revenue seen 5% higher at Rs 33,262 crore versus Rs 31,820 crore

  • EBIT seen 8% higher at Rs 6,020 crore versus 5,562 crore

  • EBIT Margin seen at 18.09% versus 17.47%

  • Profit seen 11% higher at Rs 4702 crore versus Rs 4244 crore


Q3 Results LIVE: Container Corp Business Update

  • Total throughtput rose 10.8% to 14 lakh TEUs annually.

Source: Exchange filing


Q3 Results LIVE: TCS Earnings Estimates

TCS Q3 Preview (Bloomberg Estimates) (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue 2% higher at 66,849 crore versus Rs 65,799 crore

  • EBIT seen 8% higher at Rs 16,732 crore versus Rs 15,430 crore

  • EBIT margin seen expanding to 25.02% versus 23.45%

  • Profit seen 8% higher at Rs 13,006 crore versus Rs 12,075 crore


Q3 Results LIVE: How Did TCS Fare In The Last Quarter?

TCS reported a 2.4% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 65,799 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 64,259 crore.

Total expenditure grew 0.9% to Rs 49,234 crore, from Rs 48,794 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

Net profit increased 8.36% to Rs 12,904 crore from Rs 11,909 crore in Q2 FY25.



