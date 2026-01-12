Q3 Results LIVE: TCS, HCLTech, Anand Rathi Wealth In Focus
Other big names include GTPL Hathway, and Maharashtra Scooters.
Q3 Results LIVE: Jefferies On HCLTech
Revenue expected to grow 2.9% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency, driven by seasonality in the software business and partly offset by furloughs.
Services segment expected to grow 1.0% sequentially, while the software segment may see sharp sequential growth.
EBIT margin may expand by about 60 basis points, supported by high-margin software, offset by two months of wage hike impact and restructuring costs.
Expects FY26 overall and services revenue growth guidance of 4%–5% and margin guidance of 17%–18% to be maintained.
Focus areas include FY26 guidance revision, calendar year 2026 budgets, deal wins, discretionary spending, and the impact of the H-1B visa fee hike.
Q3 Results LIVE: HCLTech Q3 Preview
Revenue seen 5% higher at Rs 33,262 crore versus Rs 31,820 crore
EBIT seen 8% higher at Rs 6,020 crore versus 5,562 crore
EBIT Margin seen at 18.09% versus 17.47%
Profit seen 11% higher at Rs 4702 crore versus Rs 4244 crore
Q3 Results LIVE: Container Corp Business Update
Total throughtput rose 10.8% to 14 lakh TEUs annually.
Q3 Results LIVE: TCS Earnings Estimates
TCS Q3 Preview (Bloomberg Estimates) (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue 2% higher at 66,849 crore versus Rs 65,799 crore
EBIT seen 8% higher at Rs 16,732 crore versus Rs 15,430 crore
EBIT margin seen expanding to 25.02% versus 23.45%
Profit seen 8% higher at Rs 13,006 crore versus Rs 12,075 crore
Q3 Results LIVE: How Did TCS Fare In The Last Quarter?
TCS reported a 2.4% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 65,799 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 64,259 crore.
Total expenditure grew 0.9% to Rs 49,234 crore, from Rs 48,794 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.
Net profit increased 8.36% to Rs 12,904 crore from Rs 11,909 crore in Q2 FY25.