Q3 Results LIVE: ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential, Tata Elxsi In Focus
NDTV Profit brings you all the latest December quarter results on Tuesday.
Q3 Results LIVE: ICICI Lombard's Earnings Estimate
The ICICI Group insurance company's net profit is expected to rise by 10% year-on-year to Rs 800 crore, but decline 2.6% quarter‑on‑quarter, as per consensus estimate compiled by NDTV Profit.
New Business Premium (NBP) is expected to rise to Rs 5,791 crore, reflecting a robust 15% year‑on‑year increase and a modest 2% growth sequentially. The company continues to maintain double‑digit momentum in new business generation, signaling sustained demand and stable underwriting activity.
Hello, and welcome to NDTV Profit's coverage of the December quarterly reports released by India Inc.
Today, names like ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co, Bank of Maharashtra, and Tata Elxsi are in focus as they share their financial performance for the quarter in question.
