Q3 Results LIVE: ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential, Tata Elxsi In Focus

The ICICI Group insurance company's net profit is expected to rise by 10% year-on-year to Rs 800 crore, but decline 2.6% quarter‑on‑quarter, as per consensus estimate compiled by NDTV Profit.

New Business Premium (NBP) is expected to rise to Rs 5,791 crore, reflecting a robust 15% year‑on‑year increase and a modest 2% growth sequentially. The company continues to maintain double‑digit momentum in new business generation, signaling sustained demand and stable underwriting activity.