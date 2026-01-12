Q3 Results On Jan 13: Check Estimates For ICICI Lombard And Tata Elxsi

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. and Tata Elxsi Ltd. are among the few major companies that will announce their third quarter financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

The ICICI Group insurance company's net profit is expected to rise by 10% year-on-year to Rs 800 crore, but decline 2.6% quarter‑on‑quarter, as per consensus estimate compiled by NDTV Profit.

New Business Premium (NBP) is expected to rise to Rs 5,791 crore, reflecting a robust 15% year‑on‑year increase and a modest 2% growth sequentially. The company continues to maintain double‑digit momentum in new business generation, signaling sustained demand and stable underwriting activity.

Operational efficiency may also show improvement, with the combined ratio declining sequentially by 89 basis points to 104.3%. This trend suggests better cost management and risk control, although the ratio remains slightly elevated.

Growth is expected to pick up due to improvement in health segment post GST exemption on retail health policies and uptick in motor sales.