Q3 Results On Jan 13: Check Estimates For ICICI Lombard And Tata Elxsi
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. and Tata Elxsi Ltd. are among the few major companies that will announce their third quarter financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 13.
The ICICI Group insurance company's net profit is expected to rise by 10% year-on-year to Rs 800 crore, but decline 2.6% quarter‑on‑quarter, as per consensus estimate compiled by NDTV Profit.
New Business Premium (NBP) is expected to rise to Rs 5,791 crore, reflecting a robust 15% year‑on‑year increase and a modest 2% growth sequentially. The company continues to maintain double‑digit momentum in new business generation, signaling sustained demand and stable underwriting activity.
Operational efficiency may also show improvement, with the combined ratio declining sequentially by 89 basis points to 104.3%. This trend suggests better cost management and risk control, although the ratio remains slightly elevated.
Growth is expected to pick up due to improvement in health segment post GST exemption on retail health policies and uptick in motor sales.
Tata Elxsi is projected to report a 3.5% sequential rise in revenue from operations at Rs 950 crore, as per consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg.
Net profit may rise to Rs 174 crore from Rs 155 crore in the previous quarter.
Operational income, denoted under earnings before interest and tax, is expected to rise 10% to Rs 187 crore from Rs 170 crore. EBIT margin will expand to 19.7% from 18.5%.
Bank of Maharashtra, Just Dial Ltd., and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., are the other important companies that will release their October-December quarter results on Tuesday.