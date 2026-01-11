Earning Estimates: TCS, HCLTech To Post Q3 Scorecard On Monday — What To Expect

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HCLTech Ltd. will announce the financial results for the third quarter of the current financial year on Monday, Jan. 12. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges after market close.

TCS is expected to report higher revenue and profit in the October-December quarter, with margins seen expanding even as growth remains constrained by the BSNL ramp-down and the impact of wage hikes.

Bloomberg estimates point to a 2% sequential rise in revenue, alongside an 8% increase in both operating profit and net profit. EBIT margin is seen expanding to 25.02% from 23.45% in the previous quarter.