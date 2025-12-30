Q3 Results: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank To Announce Quarterly Earnings On This Date
The Q3FY26 results will offer investors insights into the revenue, profit, interest income and other financial metrics of the leading private sector lenders.
Quarterly Earnings Calendar: Leading private lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank are set to announce their quarterly earnings soon. The upcoming results will focus on the performance of these banks for the third quarter of the current financial year ended Dec. 31, 2025 (Q3FY26).
Investors will get insights about the revenue, profit, interest income, and other financial metrics of the leading Indian banks once the results are announced. The Q3FY26 results will also offer some insights into the broader sectoral trends.
After announcing the earnings, the banks are expected to hold an earnings conference call to discuss the Q3FY26 performance with the investors.
HDFC Bank Q3FY26 Results
HDFC Bank has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Jan. 17, 2026, to review and discuss the standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter of FY 2025-26.
In Q2FY26, HDFC Bank reported a 4.8% YoY rise in standalone net interest income (NII) at Rs 31,550 crore, compared to Rs 30,110 crore in Q2FY25. Net revenue grew 10.4% in Q2FY26 to Rs 45,900 crore from Rs 41,590 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit after tax (PAT) also increased 10.8% YoY to Rs 18,640 crore in the period under review, compared to Rs 16,820 crore in Q2FY25.
ICICI Bank Q3FY26 Results
ICICI Bank has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Jan. 17 to discuss and approve the consolidated and standalone results for Q3FY26.
The private lender’s standalone net interest income rose 7.4% YoY to Rs 21,529 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 20,048 crore in the year-ago period. ICICI Bank’s profit after tax increased 5.2% YoY to Rs 12,359 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 11,746 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal. Asset quality remained strong, with the net NPA ratio improving to 0.39% in Q2FY26 from 0.42% in the year-ago quarter.
IDFC First Bank Q3FY26 Results
The bank is scheduled to hold its Board meeting on Jan. 31 to review and approve the financial results for the October-December period of FY 2025-26.
In Q2FY26, IDFC First Bank’s standalone net interest income rose to Rs 9,937 crore from Rs 8,957 crore, up 10.9% YoY. Operating income increased 10.7% YoY to Rs 11,828 crore in Q2FY26 against Rs 10,684 crore in Q2FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 64% YoY to Rs 347.8 crore from Rs 212 crore.