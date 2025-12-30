Q3 Results: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank To Announce Quarterly Earnings On This Date

Quarterly Earnings Calendar: Leading private lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank are set to announce their quarterly earnings soon. The upcoming results will focus on the performance of these banks for the third quarter of the current financial year ended Dec. 31, 2025 (Q3FY26).

Investors will get insights about the revenue, profit, interest income, and other financial metrics of the leading Indian banks once the results are announced. The Q3FY26 results will also offer some insights into the broader sectoral trends.

After announcing the earnings, the banks are expected to hold an earnings conference call to discuss the Q3FY26 performance with the investors.