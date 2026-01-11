Q3 Preview: TCS Vs Infosys Vs Wipro Vs HCLTech — What To Expect On Guidance, Attrition And More

India’s top IT services companies are expected to deliver a mixed December-quarter performance, with seasonal headwinds still evident but deal execution, margin levers and guidance commentary driving differentiation between Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech.

Bloomberg estimates point to modest sequential revenue growth across the large-cap IT pack in Q3, alongside improvement in operating profit for some players. However, the estimates also highlight contrasting trends beneath the surface, including pressure on constant-currency growth at Tata Consultancy Services, improving margin profiles at HCLTech, and a more subdued profit trajectory at Wipro and Infosys.

Workforce metrics such as attrition and headcount, along with dividend expectations at select companies, are expected to be closely tracked.