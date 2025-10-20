Q2FY26 Results This Week: HUL, Coforge, ITC Hotels, Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Firms To Declare Earnings
Some of the other companies that will declare Q2 FY26 results this week include SBI Cards, SBI Life Insurance Company, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Laurus Labs, and Colgate Palmolive (India), among others
Quarterly Results FY205-26: More than 30 companies are scheduled to announce results for the second quarter of FY 2025-26 this week.
The number of firms announcing their quarterly performance report this week is less due to the ongoing festival of Diwali, which will also see the stock market shut for a few days.
Investors and analysts will keep a watch on the Q2 results of leading companies across sectors to analyse the financial performance in the July-September quarter of FY26 and the future growth prospects.
The Q2FY26 results will give a picture of how different sectors of the economy, such as finance, banking and IT, have performed during the second quarter. Several companies have also planned to host an earnings call with investors and analysts.
Some of the prominent companies scheduled to announce their Q2 results this week include Coforge, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive India, and SBI Cards and Payment Services, among others.
Full List Of Companies To Announce Q2 Results This Week
Oct. 20: Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
Oct. 21: Jain Resource Recycling Ltd., Julien Agro Infratech Ltd. and Netripples Software Ltd.
Oct. 22: Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd. and Gamco Ltd.
Oct. 23: Andhra Cements Ltd., Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd., Fabtech Technologies, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Jumbo Bag Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., PTC India Financial Services Ltd., Sagar Cements Ltd., South India Paper Mills Ltd., Vineet Laboratories Ltd., and Vardhman Textiles Ltd.
Oct. 24: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., Bampsl Securities Ltd., Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd., Chatterbox Technologies Ltd., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eclerx Services Ltd., India Radiators Ltd, ITC Hotels Ltd., Jupiter Infomedia Ltd., Latent View Analytics Ltd., Miven Machine Tools Ltd., Moschip Technologies Ltd., NDL Ventures Ltd., Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Sigachi Industries Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd. and Vakrangee Ltd.
Oct. 25: 3P Land Holdings Ltd., High Energy Batteries India Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd.
HUL Q2FY26 Results Announcement
Hindustan Unilever is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 on Oct. 23.
“This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors (‘Board Meeting’) of the Company will be held on Thursday, Oct. 23, inter alia, to consider: - the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period,” the company said in a stock exchange filing dated Sept. 12.
The Board of Directors of the company will also consider the proposal for payment of an interim dividend, if any, for FY26.
As per the SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from Sept. 15 to Oct. 27.
The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.
SBI Cards and Payment Services Q2FY26 Results Announcement
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 15, SBI Cards and Payment Services said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 24 to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the half year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
In accordance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in its securities is closed for designated persons, including their immediate relatives, from Oct.1 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for Q2FY26.
The company has also scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
Coforge Q2FY26 Results Announcement
Coforge has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct. 24 to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
“The Board of Directors will also be considering the proposal of the payment of second Interim Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-26 and will determine the Record date for the purpose of the second Interim Dividend, if approved,” the company said in an exchange filing dated Sept. 3.
The company will hold an earnings call with investors and analysts on Oct. 24, tentatively at 5 p.m.
In accordance with SEBI regulations to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives from Oct. 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of Q2FY26 results.