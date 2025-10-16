Q2FY26 Results On Oct.17: RIL, JSW Steel, Havells India, LTTS, AU SFB Among 80+ Companies To Declare Earnings
Bank of India, Ceat, Dixon Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy, Tata Technology, and PVR Inox will be among other prominent firms that will also declare their quarterly results on Friday
Quarterly Results Calendar: Several leading companies across sectors are scheduled to announce their results for the second quarter of the current financial year on Friday. More than 80 companies will declare their Q2FY26 results on October 17.
Prominent names scheduled to announce results for the second quarter of the current fiscal on Oct. 17 include Reliance Industries, PVR Inox, Tata Technologies, and AU Small Finance Bank, among others.
Many of these companies are also scheduled to hold an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the results.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On October 17
360 ONE WAM Ltd., Acutaas Chemicals Ltd., Alphalogic Industries Ltd., Alufluoride Ltd., Ambar Protein Industries Ltd., Anupam Rasayan India Ltd., Atlanta Electricals Ltd., Atul Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd., Bank of India, Carnation Industries Ltd., Ceat Ltd., Central Bank of India, CESC Ltd., Chembond Material Technologies Ltd., CRISIL Ltd.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd., DB International Stock Brokers Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., Devinsu Trading Ltd., Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., Fedbank Financial Services Ltd., Gautam Gems Ltd., Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd., Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.
Havells India Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., India Cements Ltd., IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., Integra Switchgear Ltd., iStreet Network Ltd.
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd., Jayatma Enterprises Ltd., Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd., Jindal Saw Ltd., Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Kesoram Industries Ltd.
Liberty Shoes Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd., Manorama Industries Ltd., Nelco Ltd., Netlink Solutions India Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., Onward Technologies Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd.
Parsvnath Developers Ltd., PCBL Chemical Ltd., Photon Capital Advisors Ltd., Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd., Polycab India Ltd., Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., PSP Projects Ltd., Purple Finance Ltd., PVR Inox Ltd.
REC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Roselabs Finance Ltd., RPG Life Sciences Ltd., Sampann Utpadan India Ltd., Sapphire Foods India Ltd., Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd., Seven Hill Industries Ltd., Shilchar Technologies Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd., Sobha Ltd., Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd., Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.
Tanla Platforms Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd., Tejas Networks Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., UCO Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd., Vaghani Techno Build Ltd., Vintron Informatics Ltd. and Wendt (India) Ltd.
ALSO READ
JSW Steel Q2 Results Preview: Margin Expected To Contract Amid Softer Realisations, Strong Demand
Tata Technologies Q1FY26 Results
Tata Technologies reported a 1.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income at Rs 1,307.86 crore in Q1FY26 compared to Rs 1,291.97 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses grew 0.7% YoY to Rs 1,080.11 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,072.33 crore in the same period a year ago. The Tata Group firm’s net profit increased 5.1% YoY to Rs 170.28 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 162.03 crore in Q1FY25.
Reliance Industries (RIL) Q1FY26 Results
Reliance Industries Ltd. saw a 9.82% YoY increase in consolidated total income to Rs 2,63,779 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,40,200 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses rose 4.46% YoY to Rs 2,26,633 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,16,966 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated profit after tax jumped 75.8% YoY to Rs 30,681 crore from Rs 17,448 crore in Q1FY25.
JSW Steel Q1FY26 Results
JSW Steel reported a 0.9% YoY rise in total income at Rs 43,497 crore in Q1FY26 against Rs 43,107 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses declined 3.3% YoY to Rs 40,325 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 41,715 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s consolidated net profit jumped 154.8% YoY to Rs 2,209 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 867 crore in Q1FY25.