Q2 Results: Waaree Renewable Technologies, Indosolar Quarterly Earnings Soon — Details Here
Waaree Renewable has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Friday, Oct. 10.
Several companies are preparing to announce their financial results for the second quarter of FY26 (June-September 2025), with Board meetings scheduled throughout the month to approve the figures. Among them, Waaree Renewable Technologies and Indosolar are set to release their Q2 earnings this week. Here’s a look at the scheduled dates for their financial results announcements:
Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 Results
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. The Board is set to review and approve the company’s unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is a solar EPC company, offering end-to-end solutions for ground-mounted, rooftop and floating solar projects.
Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies were trading 5.48% higher at Rs 1,098.80 apiece on the NSE at 12:37 p.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.40% up at 25,145.65.
Indosolar Q2 Results
Indosolar Ltd. has scheduled a Board meeting on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. The Board will also take on record the limited review report pertaining to these results.
In line with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the company’s Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for directors, key management personnel, designated persons and their immediate relatives or connected persons was closed on Oct. 1. The window will remain shut until 48 hours after the declaration of the standalone unaudited financial results.
Mumbai-based Waaree Energies acquired Indosolar in April 2022 through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The takeover boosted Waaree’s solar cell capacity, revived Indosolar financially and saw it relisted as WaareeIndo on the stock exchanges.
Shares of Indosolar were 4.99% up at Rs 712.65 apiece on the NSE at 12:41 p.m. and the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.32% higher at 25,127.20.