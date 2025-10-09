⁠Q2 Results: Waaree Renewable Technologies, Indosolar Quarterly Earnings Soon — Details Here

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. The Board is set to review and approve the company’s unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is a solar EPC company, offering end-to-end solutions for ground-mounted, rooftop and floating solar projects.

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies were trading 5.48% higher at Rs 1,098.80 apiece on the NSE at 12:37 p.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.40% up at 25,145.65.