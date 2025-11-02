Q2 Results Tomorrow: Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Ambuja Cements, Titan Among 75+ Companies To Announce Earnings

Over 75 companies will announce their earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 on Monday, November 3. These include key names such as Ambuja Cements, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Tata Consumer Products and Godfrey Phillips India among others.

The results will reflect the performance of these firms during the July-September quarter of FY26. This marks the second quarter of the financial year, followed by the December and March quarters.

Through these cyclical results, investors gain insights into a company’s growth potential, revenue, profit and overall financial health. The numbers help assess future prospects and challenges, which can influence market sentiment across various sectors and stocks.

Companies will also conduct earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss the results in detail. Some may even announce dividends based on their quarterly performance.