Q2 Results Tomorrow: Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Ambuja Cements, Titan Among 75+ Companies To Announce Earnings
Tata Consumer Products, Hitachi Energy India, Godfrey Phillips India and Bharti Hexacom are some other firms that will announce quarterly earnings on Monday.
Over 75 companies will announce their earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 on Monday, November 3. These include key names such as Ambuja Cements, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Tata Consumer Products and Godfrey Phillips India among others.
The results will reflect the performance of these firms during the July-September quarter of FY26. This marks the second quarter of the financial year, followed by the December and March quarters.
Through these cyclical results, investors gain insights into a company’s growth potential, revenue, profit and overall financial health. The numbers help assess future prospects and challenges, which can influence market sentiment across various sectors and stocks.
Companies will also conduct earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss the results in detail. Some may even announce dividends based on their quarterly performance.
Companies To Announce Earnings On November 3
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bharti Hexacom Ltd., Cantabil Retail India Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., IG Petrochemicals Ltd., Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd., Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd., JK Paper Ltd., Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd., Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd., Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd., Next Mediaworks Ltd., Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd., Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd., Resonance Specialties Ltd., TBO TEK Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd., Titan Company Ltd., Westlife Foodworld Ltd., Websol Energy System Ltd.
Titan Company Q1FY26
The company’s consolidated operating revenue rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 14,673 crore, compared to Rs 12,188 crore in Q1 FY25. Ebitda increased to Rs 1,935 crore from Rs 1,367 crore, reflecting a 20% rise. Ebitda margin improved to 13.1% from 11.1% a year earlier. Profit after tax (PAT) surged over 52% to Rs 1,091 crore, up from Rs 715 crore last year.
Godfrey Phillips India Q1FY26
The company’s consolidated gross sales value rose 32.6% year-on-year to Rs 4,094 crore, compared to Rs 3,087 crore in Q1FY25. Net profit after tax surged 55.9% to Rs 356 crore, against Rs 229 crore last year. Ebitda increased 25.2% to Rs 338 crore, up from Rs 270 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. However, margins stood slightly lower at 8.3%, compared to 8.7% in Q1 FY25.
Ambuja Cements Q1FY26
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 10,289 crore, compared to Rs 8,392 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda grew 53% to Rs 1,961 crore, up from Rs 1,280 crore, while Ebitda margin improved to 19.1% from 15.3%. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 24% to Rs 970 crore, against Rs 783 crore in the same period last year.