Q2 Results Today: Trent, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto, PFC, Kalyan Jewellers Among 200+ Firms To Announce Earnings
More than 200 companies are scheduled to announce their results for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26) on Nov. 7. These companies will share their financial performance for the July–September period of FY 2025-26.
Major companies set to release Q2FY26 results on Friday include Hindalco Industries, JSW Cement, Kalyan Jewellers India, AstraZeneca Pharma India and Bajaj Auto, among others. Most companies will also hold earnings calls to discuss business performance and outlook with investors and analysts.
Many companies are expected to announce interim dividends, if any, for FY26. Investors and analysts will closely track Q2FY26 reports to get insights into the future growth potential of the companies and the broader industry trends.
Major Companies To Announce Earnings On Nov. 7
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bayer CropScience Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Khadim India Ltd., National Aluminium Company Ltd., Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd., Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd., Saurashtra Cement Ltd., Shakti Pumps India Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Trent Ltd., U. Y. Fincorp Ltd., Venkys (India) Ltd., Divis Laboratories Ltd., Global Health Ltd., FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (Nykaa), SpiceJet Ltd. and Birla Corporation Ltd.
Bajaj Auto Q1FY26 Results
Bajaj Auto’s standalone revenue from operations increased 6% to Rs 12,584 crore in the June 2025 quarter compared to Rs 11,928 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda increased 3% to Rs 2,482 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,415 crore a year ago. However, the Ebitda margin slipped by 50 basis points to 19.7% from 20.2%. Profit after tax stood at Rs 2,096 crore in Q1FY26, up 5% year-on-year. PAT in Q1FY25 was reported at Rs 1,988 crore.
Divi's Laboratories Q1FY26 Results
The company’s standalone revenue from operations rose 14% to Rs 2,357 crore in Q1FY26, compared to Rs 2,063 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period surged 30% to Rs 557 crore from Rs 430 crore. Total expenses increased 12% YoY to Rs 1,729 crore.
Hindalco Industries Q1FY26 Results
Hindalco Industries, the metal flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a 13% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 64,232 crore in the June quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 57,013 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda stood at Rs 8,673 crore in Q1FY26, up 9% YoY against Rs 7,992 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its consolidated profit after tax surged 30% YoY to Rs 4,004 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 3,074 crore in Q1FY25.