Q2 Results Today: Trent, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto, PFC, Kalyan Jewellers Among 200+ Firms To Announce Earnings

More than 200 companies are scheduled to announce their results for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26) on Nov. 7. These companies will share their financial performance for the July–September period of FY 2025-26.

Major companies set to release Q2FY26 results on Friday include Hindalco Industries, JSW Cement, Kalyan Jewellers India, AstraZeneca Pharma India and Bajaj Auto, among others. Most companies will also hold earnings calls to discuss business performance and outlook with investors and analysts.

Many companies are expected to announce interim dividends, if any, for FY26. Investors and analysts will closely track Q2FY26 reports to get insights into the future growth potential of the companies and the broader industry trends.