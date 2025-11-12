Q2 Results Today: Tata Steel, HAL, IRCTC, Cochin Shipyard, Ashok Leyland, Among 600+ Firms To Declare Earnings

More than 600 companies are set to announce their results for the July-September quarter of FY 2025-26 on Nov. 12. Big names that will declare the results include Tata Steel, IRCTC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Asian Paints and Ashok Leyland, among others.

Many companies have also announced the schedule for a conference call to discuss the results with investors and analysts. Many companies are also expected to declare an interim dividend for FY 2025-26.