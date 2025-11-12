Q2 Results Today: Tata Steel, HAL, IRCTC, Cochin Shipyard, Ashok Leyland, Among 600+ Firms To Declare Earnings
Asian Paints, General Insurance Corporation of India, Afcons Infrastructure, CARE Ratings and Pfizer are among some prominent companies scheduled to declare results on Nov. 12.
More than 600 companies are set to announce their results for the July-September quarter of FY 2025-26 on Nov. 12. Big names that will declare the results include Tata Steel, IRCTC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Asian Paints and Ashok Leyland, among others.
Many companies have also announced the schedule for a conference call to discuss the results with investors and analysts. Many companies are also expected to declare an interim dividend for FY 2025-26.
Important Companies That Will Declare Results On Nov. 12
3i Infotech Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Amkay Products Ltd., Ashiana Housing Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd., CARE Ratings Ltd., Century Plyboards (India) Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Cohance Lifesciences Ltd., Aditya Infotech Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Goldiam International Ltd.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Hindustan Motors Ltd., IRCON International Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Kalyani Forge Ltd., Kanani Industries Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., Pfizer Ltd., P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd., Keystone Realtors Ltd., Spicejet Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. and Zee Media Corporation Ltd.
Tata Steel Q1FY26 Results
Tata Steel registered a 2.9% year-on-year (YoY) decline in total revenue from operations at Rs 53,178.12 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 54,771.39 crore in Q1FY25. However, its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 2,007.36 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 918.57 crore in Q1FY25.
IRCTC Q1FY26 Results
State-owned IRCTC Ltd. reported a 3.8% YoY rise in revenue from operations at Rs 1,159.68 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,117.58 crore in Q1FY25. The company’s net profit increased 7% YoY to Rs 330.7 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 307.71 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.
Asian Paints Q1FY26 Results
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations remained nearly flat in Q1FY26 at Rs 8,938.55 crore, down 0.35% YoY from Rs 8969.73 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated net profit dropped 6% YoY to Rs 1,099.77 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,169.98 crore in Q1FY25.