Q2 Results Today: Tata Motors PV, LG Electronics, NSDL, Eicher Motors Among 700 Companies To Declare Earnings
Some of the major companies scheduled to declare their Q2FY26 results include Apollo Tyres, Alkem Laboratories, Voltas, Hero Motocorp and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, among others.
More than 700 companies are expected to release their results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025 on Thursday, Nov. 13. The results will provide investors and analysts with insights into the financial performance of the companies in the July-September quarter of FY 2025-26 and the future growth prospects.
Some of the major companies scheduled to declare their Q2FY26 results include Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Eichter Motors, National Securities Depository (NSDL), Apollo Tyres, Alkem Laboratories, Voltas, Titagarh Rail Systems and Hero Motocorp, among others. Many of these companies have also scheduled earnings calls to discuss their Q2FY26 performance with investors and analysts.
Full List Of Companies To Share Earnings Today (Nov. 13)
Aarnav Fashions Ltd., Aayush Wellness Ltd., Abram Food Ltd., Amrapali Capital And Finance Services Ltd., Adinath Textiles Ltd., Advait Energy Transitions Ltd., Aether Industries Ltd., Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd., AI Champdany Industries Ltd., Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd., Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Blue Chip India Ltd., B. P. Capital Ltd., BWL Ltd., Calcom Vision Ltd., Capacite Infraprojects Ltd., Cargosol Logistics Ltd., Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Dollar Industries Ltd., Donear Industries Ltd., DRA Consultants Ltd., Duro Pack Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd.
GB Logistics Commerce Ltd., Gretex Corporate Services Ltd., GTL Ltd., Gujarat Cotex Ltd., Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd., Gujarat Investa Ltd., Greenhitech Ventures Ltd., GE Power India Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hikal Ltd., Hilton Metal Forging Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., Kothari Products Ltd., Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd., KRBL Ltd., Marksans Pharma Ltd., Matrimony.com Ltd., Max India Ltd., NCL Research & Financial Services Ltd., Nandan Denim Ltd., Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd., Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd., Orkla India Ltd., Oswal Pumps Ltd.
Page Industries Ltd., Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltd., Patel Engineering Ltd., PTC Industries Ltd., PTL Enterprises Ltd., Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd., Sodhani Academy Of Fintech Enablers Ltd., Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd., Seasons Textiles Ltd., Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd., Synergy Green Industries Ltd., Shalby Ltd., Talbros Automotive Components Ltd., Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd., Trans Freight Containers Ltd., TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd., Satyam Silk Mills Ltd. and Voltas Ltd.
Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results
In Q1FY26, Hero MotoCorp reported a 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone revenue to Rs 9,578.86 crore from Rs 10,143.73 crore in the same period a year ago. Its net profit remained nearly flat at Rs 1,125.7 crore in Q1FY26, compared to Rs 1,122.63 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda declined 5% YoY to Rs 1,381.71 crore in the Junbe 2025 quarter from Rs 1,459.75 crore in the year-ago period.
Eicher Motors Q1FY26 Results
The company’s revenue increased 14.8% YoY to Rs 5,041.84 crore in Q1FY26 against Rs 4,393.05 crore in Q1FY25. Net profit also jumped 9.4% YoY to Rs 1,205 crore in the June 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 1,101 crore a year ago. Ebitda advanced 3% YoY to Rs 1,202.78 crore against Rs 1,165.43 crore.
Voltas Q1FY26 Results
Voltas reported a 20% year-on-year decline in consolidated revenue to Rs 3,938.58 crore in Q1FY26, compared to Rs 4,921.02 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year. Net profit dropped 58% to Rs 140.46 crore in Q1FY26 against Rs 334.23 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda also plunged 58% YoY to Rs 178.53 crore from Rs 423.8 crore.