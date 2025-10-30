Q2 Results Today: Swiggy, NTPC, ITC, Hyundai India, Cipla Among 85+ Firms To Declare Earnings On Oct. 30

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Abhishek Finlease Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd., Alldigi Tech Ltd., Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd., Amwill Health Care Ltd., Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd., ASK Automotive Ltd., Automotive Axles Ltd., Banaras Beads Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd., Birla Cable Ltd., Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd., Canara Bank, Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Cemindia Projects Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Clio Infotech Ltd., Continental Controls Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., DLF Ltd., Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., Gujarat Intrux Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., IFB Industries Ltd., IIFL Finance Ltd., IIRM Holdings India Ltd., Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd., Indegene Ltd.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd., Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd., ITC Ltd., JBM Auto Ltd., Jet Freight Logistics Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd._dvr, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd., Lodha Developers Ltd., Looks Health Services Ltd., LT Foods Ltd., Manappuram Finance Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd., Moneyboxx Finance Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd., Nam Securities Ltd., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Nelcast Ltd., Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., OCCL Ltd., Odyssey Technologies Ltd., Oil Country Tubular Ltd., Omax Autos Ltd., Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd., Rajoo Engineers Ltd., Rajratan Global Wire Ltd., Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., RJ Shah & Company Ltd., Sagarsoft (India) Ltd., Sagar Systech Ltd., SG Mart Ltd., Sharda Cropchem Ltd.

Share India Securities Ltd., SMC Global Securities Ltd., STEL Holdings Ltd., Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd., Sunshield Chemicals Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., TD Power Systems Ltd., Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Ltd., Union Bank of India, United Spirits Ltd., Valiant Communications Ltd., Welspun Corp Ltd., Xchanging Solutions Ltd.