Q2 Results Today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, Paytm, Suzlon Energy, M&M Among 120+ Firms To Declare Earnings
Adani Ports and SEZ, Castrol India, IndiGo, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, among others, will also announce quarterly results on Nov. 4.
More than 120 companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of FY26 on Tuesday. Investors and analysts will closely track these numbers to assess the performance of the company during the July-September period of the current financial year.
The companies scheduled to release their Q2 FY26 results on Nov. 4 include many major players across various industries. Investors and market experts will keep a watch on the results of some big players like the State Bank of India (SBI), Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, Berger Paints India, Castrol India, Escorts Kubota, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, One97 Communications and IndiGo, among others.
Companies Announcing Q2FY26 Results On Nov. 4
Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Amco India Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Apollo Micro Systems Ltd., and ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. Also reporting are Allcargo Terminals Ltd., Bajaj Global Ltd., Bansal Wire Industries Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd., Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd., Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.
Castrol India Ltd., and Chalet Hotels Ltd. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd., Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd., EPACK Durable Ltd., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Filatex India Ltd., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Gateway Distriparks Ltd., and Greaves Cotton Ltd. Greenply Industries Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd., Hawkins Cookers Ltd., Home First Finance Company India Ltd., Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd., Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd., Indian Hotels Company Ltd., and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
International Combustion India Ltd., Ion Exchange India Ltd., Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd., Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd., KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd., Kalyani Steels Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mafatlal Industries Ltd., Maharashtra Seamless Ltd., Maral Overseas Ltd., Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., One Mobikwik Systems Ltd., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd., Ramco Systems Ltd., State Bank of India Ltd., Shipping Corporation of India Ltd., Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd. and Timex Group India Ltd.
SBI Q1FY26 Results
The largest lender in India reported a 12.48% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in Q1FY26 at Rs 19,160 crore. The bank’s operating profit increased 15.49% YoY to Rs 30,544 crore in the June quarter. However, its Net Interest Income (NII) for Q1FY26 remained nearly flat at Rs 41,072 crore, down marginally by 0.13% year-on-year. The bank showed a recovery in asset quality as its Gross NPA ratio stood at 1.83% marking an improvement of 38 basis points YoY. Its Net NPA ratio improved by 10 bps to 0.47% in Q1FY26.
Adani Enterprises Q1FY26 Results
Adani Enterprises Ltd. reported a total income of Rs 22,437 crore in the first quarter of FY 2025-26. The Adani Group flagship company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 734 crore in Q1FY26, while profit before tax increased sequentially to Rs 1,466 crore. The company’s Ebitda stood at Rs 3,786 crore in the quarter ended June 2025.
InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) Q1FY26 results
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of budget airline IndiGo, reported a net profit of Rs 2,176.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, marking a 20.25% YoY decline compared to Rs 2,728.8 crore in Q1FY25. However, the company’s revenue from operations increased 4.7% YoY to Rs 20,496.3 crore in Q1FY26. Its Ebitdar stood at Rs 5,738.6 crore in Q1FY26, with margins of 28%.