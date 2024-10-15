Q2 Results Today: PVR Inox, HDFC Life, Bank Of Maharashtra Among Firms That Will Declare Earnings On Oct. 15
In the earnings season for the September quarter of the current financial year, as many as 25 companies are scheduled to release their quarterly results on Tuesday. This includes leading players across sectors.
HDFC Asset Management Co., HDFC Life Insurance Co., KEI Industries Ltd. and PVR Inox Ltd. are among the companies scheduled to release their second-quarter results for the current financial year on Tuesday.
Earlier, on Oct. 1, HDFC AMC had informed the exchanges that a conference call would be held at 5.30 p.m. on Oct. 15 to discuss its unaudited financial results for the quarter as well as for the half year ended Sept. 30, 2024.
In Q1FY25, HDFC AMC's consolidated revenue from operations rose nearly 34% to Rs 775.24 crore compared to Rs 574.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.
The company's consolidated profit-after-tax for Q1FY25 also jumped by over 26% to Rs 603.76 crore compared to Rs 477.41 crore in Q1FY24.
Investors are also looking forward to the announcement of HDFC Life's financial results for the September quarter. The company posted a growth of over 122% in its consolidated net commission in Q1FY25 at Rs 1,471.83 crore compared to Rs 662.85 crore in Q1FY24.
The company's PAT and extraordinary items also grew by nearly 15% in the first quarter of FY25 to Rs 478.97 crore compared to Rs 416.71 crore in the year-ago period.
PVR Inox will also be in focus on Tuesday as investors will keep a watch on the Q2 results for a potential turnaround after the Q1 losses.
In the previous quarter, the company had posted a decline of 8% in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 1,190.7 crore, compared to the year-ago period that stood at Rs 1,304.9 crore.
In Q1FY25, the company's loss widened to Rs 179 crore compared to Rs 82 crore in the year-ago period.
KEI Industries is also set to announce its financial results for Q2FY25 on Tuesday. The company's revenue from operations for Q1 increased by over 15% to Rs 2,060.5 crore compared to Rs 1,780.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The company's PAT jumped over 23% to Rs 150.25 crore in the April–June 2024 period from Rs 121.38 crore in Q1FY24.
Others Declaring Q2 Results
In addition to the names mentioned above, the other companies set to release their Q2 earnings on Tuesday include Coromandel Agro Products & Oils Ltd., Darshan Orna Ltd., DB Corp. Ltd., DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd., GM Polyplast Ltd., Gujarat Hotels Ltd., Lactose India Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Morarka Finance Ltd., MRP Agro Ltd., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., RO Jewels Ltd., SG Finserve Ltd., Universal Arts Ltd., Transchem Ltd., Teamo Productions HQ Ltd., Sybly Industries Ltd., Stylam Industries Ltd., and Sita Enterprises Ltd.