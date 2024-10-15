Q2 Results Today: PVR Inox, HDFC Life, Bank Of Maharashtra Among Firms That Will Declare Earnings On Oct. 15

In the earnings season for the September quarter of the current financial year, as many as 25 companies are scheduled to release their quarterly results on Tuesday. This includes leading players across sectors.

HDFC Asset Management Co., HDFC Life Insurance Co., KEI Industries Ltd. and PVR Inox Ltd. are among the companies scheduled to release their second-quarter results for the current financial year on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Oct. 1, HDFC AMC had informed the exchanges that a conference call would be held at 5.30 p.m. on Oct. 15 to discuss its unaudited financial results for the quarter as well as for the half year ended Sept. 30, 2024.

In Q1FY25, HDFC AMC's consolidated revenue from operations rose nearly 34% to Rs 775.24 crore compared to Rs 574.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The company's consolidated profit-after-tax for Q1FY25 also jumped by over 26% to Rs 603.76 crore compared to Rs 477.41 crore in Q1FY24.

Investors are also looking forward to the announcement of HDFC Life's financial results for the September quarter. The company posted a growth of over 122% in its consolidated net commission in Q1FY25 at Rs 1,471.83 crore compared to Rs 662.85 crore in Q1FY24.

The company's PAT and extraordinary items also grew by nearly 15% in the first quarter of FY25 to Rs 478.97 crore compared to Rs 416.71 crore in the year-ago period.