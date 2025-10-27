Q2 Results Today: Mazagon Dock, Indian Oil, Adani Energy, Raymond Among 40+ Firms To Declare Earnings
Indus Towers, KFin Technologies, PNB Housing Finance, Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Tata Investment Corporation are among the other companies to declare quarterly earnings on Monday.
Nearly 50 companies are set to announce their Q2FY26 results on Oct. 27. These companies belong to some major sectors such as energy, finance and defence, among others.
Leading firms, scheduled to announce their earnings for the second quarter and six-month period ended Sept. 30, 2025, on Monday, include Adani Energy Solutions, KFin Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, PNB Housing Finance and Indian Oil Corporation, among others.
The results for the July–September of FY26 will offer key insights into financial performance, growth potential and fiscal health of these companies. Investors will also closely track PSU results for signs of operational efficiency and government spending.
Many firms may also declare interim dividends and hold earnings calls to discuss growth outlooks and other business and strategic updates.
List Of Companies To Announce Earnings On Oct. 27
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., KFin Technologies Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Raymond Ltd., Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., Tata Investment Corporation Ltd., Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd., Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Kisan Mouldings Ltd., Galaxy Bearings Ltd., Bata India Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd., Indo Cotspin Ltd., Jai Mata Glass Ltd., Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd., Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. and Oswal Yarns Ltd.
Adani Energy Solutions Q1FY26 Results
Adani Energy Solutions’ consolidated revenue from operations surged 26.8% year-on-year to Rs 6,819 crore from Rs 5,379 crore in Q1 FY25. The Adani Group firm’s profit after tax surged 71% to Rs 539 crore compared to Rs 315 crore a year earlier. Operating Ebitda marginally declined 1% to Rs 1,615 crore from Rs 1,628 crore.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1FY26 Results
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported standalone revenue from operations at Rs 2,626 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 11.4% YoY from Rs 2,357 crore in the year-ago period. However, Ebitda fell to Rs 591 crore from Rs 913 crore. The defence PSU’s net profit dropped to Rs 419 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 666 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal. Operating margin contracted to 11% from 26% a year ago.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Q1FY26
IndianOil Corporation reported its highest-ever quarterly sales volumes of 26.33 MMT in Q1FY26, up from 25.25 MMT in Q1FY25. The PSU’s standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 2.18 lakh crore in Q1FY26 against Rs 2.15 lakh crore in the same quarter a year ago. Net profit more than doubled to Rs 5,689 crore from Rs 2,643 crore a year ago, driven by stronger refining and marketing margins, partially offset by inventory losses compared to gains in the previous year.