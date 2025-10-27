Q2 Results Today: Mazagon Dock, Indian Oil, Adani Energy, Raymond Among 40+ Firms To Declare Earnings

Nearly 50 companies are set to announce their Q2FY26 results on Oct. 27. These companies belong to some major sectors such as energy, finance and defence, among others.

Leading firms, scheduled to announce their earnings for the second quarter and six-month period ended Sept. 30, 2025, on Monday, include Adani Energy Solutions, KFin Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, PNB Housing Finance and Indian Oil Corporation, among others.

The results for the July–September of FY26 will offer key insights into financial performance, growth potential and fiscal health of these companies. Investors will also closely track PSU results for signs of operational efficiency and government spending.

Many firms may also declare interim dividends and hold earnings calls to discuss growth outlooks and other business and strategic updates.