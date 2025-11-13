Q2 Results Live: LG Electronics, NSDL, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp In Focus
Other big names announcing results today include Voltas, Alkem Labs, and more.
Asian Paints Q2 Results Live: Brokerages Raise Price Targets
Asian Paints delivered a strong September-quarter performance, with broad-based growth and sharp margin gains, prompting most brokerages to raise price targets even as opinions diverged on valuations and competitive risks.
Q2 Results Live: Eicher Motors Expected Numbers
Eicher Motors is likely to deliver robust numbers, with revenue of Rs 6,082 crore and Ebitda of Rs 1,514 crore, implying a margin of 24.9%. The net profit is expected at Rs 1,422 crore.
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter today. These include key names such as LG Electronics, NSDL, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp among others.
This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!