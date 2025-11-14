Q2 Results Live: Marico Profit Flat At Rs 420 Crore; MRF Revenue Rises 7%
Max Healthcare Institute Allcargo Logistics, Ashoka Buildcon are among other companies to announce their second quarter results.
Q2 Results Live: Marico Profit Flat At Rs 420 Crore
Marico Q2 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue rises 30.7% at Rs 3,482 crore versus Rs 2,664 crore.
Ebitda up 7.3% at Rs 560 crore versus Rs 522 crore.
Margin at 16.1% versus 19.6%.
Net Profit falls 0.7% to Rs 420 crore versus Rs 423 crore.
Q2 Results Live: MRF Shares Rise
The scrip rose as much as 0.87% to Rs 1,59,700 apiece on Friday after its earnings. It pared gains to trade 0.49% higher at Rs 1,59,085 apiece, as of 12:27 p.m. This compares to a 0.17% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 31.44% in the last 12 months and 21.18% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.09 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.27.
Out of 11 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 140063 implies a downside of 11.3%.
Q2 Results Live: MRF Profit Rises 12%
MRF Q2 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue rises 7.2% at Rs 7,379 crore versus Rs 6,881 crore.
Ebitda rises 11.3% to Rs 1,126 crore versus Rs 1,011 crore.
Margin at 15.3% versus 14.7%.
Net Profit rises 11.7% to Rs 526 crore versus Rs 471 crore.
To pay interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.
Q2 Results Live: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Profit Likely At Rs 2,992 Crore
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is projected to record revenue of Rs 95,151 crore, with an Ebitda of Rs 8,182 crore, translating to a margin of 8.6%. The net profit is estimated at Rs 2,992 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Marico Profit Expected At Rs 3,409 Crore
For the September quarter, Marico is expected to post a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,409 crore with an Ebitda of Rs 559 crore, implying a margin of 12.6%. The company’s net profit is estimated at Rs 430 crore.