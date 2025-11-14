Q2 Results Live: Marico Profit Flat At Rs 420 Crore; MRF Revenue Rises 7%

The scrip rose as much as 0.87% to Rs 1,59,700 apiece on Friday after its earnings. It pared gains to trade 0.49% higher at Rs 1,59,085 apiece, as of 12:27 p.m. This compares to a 0.17% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 31.44% in the last 12 months and 21.18% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.09 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.27.

Out of 11 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 140063 implies a downside of 11.3%.

You can even track other stock market updates here.