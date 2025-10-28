ADVERTISEMENT
Q2 Results Live: CarTrade Tech Profit Rises 114%; Adani Green, Jindal Steel, Tata Capital In Focus Today
Today brings results from a diverse set of sectors, with a major focus on Adani Green, Jindal Steel, and Tata Capital.
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter. This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!
Q2 Results Live: TTK Prestige Share Price
Q2 Results Live: TTK Prestige Profit Rises 21.6%
TTK Prestige Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.2% to Rs 834 crore versus Rs 750 crore.
Ebitda up 33.2% to Rs 96.5 crore versus Rs 72.5 crore.
Margin at 11.6% versus 9.7%.
Net profit up 21.6% to Rs 64.2 crore versus Rs 52.8 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Airtel Africa Profit Rises 40%
Airtel Africa Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 11% to $1,567 million versus $1,415 million.
Ebitda up 13% to $768 million versus $679 million.
Ebitda Margin at 49% versus 48%.
Net profit up 40% to $177 million versus $126 million.
Q2 Results Live: Cartrade Tech Share Price
Q2 Results Live: CarTrade Tech Profit Rises 114%
CarTrade Tech Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.4% to Rs 193 crore versus Rs 154 crore.
Ebitda up 94.5% to Rs 63.6 crore versus Rs 32.7 crore.
Margin at 32.9% versus 21.2%.
Net profit up 114% to Rs 59.7 crore versus Rs 27.9 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Adani Green, Jindal Steel, Tata Capital In Focus
