Q2 Results Live: JSW Steel Profit Falls, Hindustan Zinc Revenue Rises 10%; RIL In Focus

Business NewsEarningsQ2 Results Live: JSW Steel Profit Falls, Hindustan Zinc Revenue Rises 10%; RIL In Focus
Prominent names scheduled to announce results include Reliance Industries, PVR Inox, Tata Technologies, and AU Small Finance Bank, among others.

17 Oct 2025, 03:03 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>RIL, REC, JSW Steel and JSW Energy are in focus today (Image NDTV Profit)</p></div>
RIL, REC, JSW Steel and JSW Energy are in focus today (Image NDTV Profit)
Several leading companies across sectors are scheduled to announce their results for the second quarter of the current financial year today. More than 80 companies will declare their Q2FY26 results on October 17.
Q2 Results Live: JSW Steel To Restructure Units

JSW Steel approved the merger of certain Indian units with itself. There are several commonalities and operational synergistic linkages and the amalgamation will result in operational efficiency, the company said.


Q2 Results Live: JSW Steel Share Price Down

JSW Steel share price fell nearly 2% after Q2 results.

Q2 Results Live: JSW Steel Outlook Commentary

  • Outlook for 2026 is more cautious, with continued geopolitical uncertainty and elevated tariffs.

  • Tariffs likely to weigh on momentum, despite some easing following recent trade agreements.


Q2 Results Live: JSW Steel Profit Falls

JSW Steel Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 4.6% at Rs 45,152 crore versus Rs 43,147 crore (Estimate: Rs 44,170 crore)

  • Ebitda down 6% at Rs 7,115 crore versus Rs 7,576 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,937 crore)

  • Margin at 15.8% versus 17.6% (Estimate: 15.7%)

  • Profit down 25.7% at Rs 1,623 crore versus Rs 2,184 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,726 crore)


Q2 Results Live: Hindustan Zinc Key Highlights

  • Highest-ever 2Q revenue from operations of Rs 8,549 crore, up 10% QoQ

  • Best-ever 2Q EBITDA of Rs 4,467 crore, up 16% QoQ with industry leading margin of 52%

  • Best-ever second quarter Mined metal production of 258 Kt, up 1% YoY

  • Clocked the 5-year lowest COP, which stood at $994 per tonne.

  • Lower Cop is driven by higher by-product realisation and softened input commodity prices.

  • Achieved COP of $ 1,002/t in 1H, lower by 8% YoY.

Growth Projects

  • 160 Ktpa Roaster at Debari commissioned

  • Debottlenecking at Dariba Smelting Complex completed

  • Board approved India’s first Zinc tailing reprocessing plant of 10 Mtpa at Rampura Agucha
























