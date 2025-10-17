Q2 Results Live: JSW Steel Profit Falls, Hindustan Zinc Revenue Rises 10%; RIL In Focus
Prominent names scheduled to announce results include Reliance Industries, PVR Inox, Tata Technologies, and AU Small Finance Bank, among others.
- Oldest First
Q2 Results Live: JSW Steel To Restructure Units
JSW Steel approved the merger of certain Indian units with itself. There are several commonalities and operational synergistic linkages and the amalgamation will result in operational efficiency, the company said.
Q2 Results Live: JSW Steel Share Price Down
JSW Steel share price fell nearly 2% after Q2 results.
Q2 Results Live: JSW Steel Outlook Commentary
Outlook for 2026 is more cautious, with continued geopolitical uncertainty and elevated tariffs.
Tariffs likely to weigh on momentum, despite some easing following recent trade agreements.
Q2 Results Live: JSW Steel Profit Falls
JSW Steel Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.6% at Rs 45,152 crore versus Rs 43,147 crore (Estimate: Rs 44,170 crore)
Ebitda down 6% at Rs 7,115 crore versus Rs 7,576 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,937 crore)
Margin at 15.8% versus 17.6% (Estimate: 15.7%)
Profit down 25.7% at Rs 1,623 crore versus Rs 2,184 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,726 crore)
Q2 Results Live: Hindustan Zinc Key Highlights
Highest-ever 2Q revenue from operations of Rs 8,549 crore, up 10% QoQ
Best-ever 2Q EBITDA of Rs 4,467 crore, up 16% QoQ with industry leading margin of 52%
Best-ever second quarter Mined metal production of 258 Kt, up 1% YoY
Clocked the 5-year lowest COP, which stood at $994 per tonne.
Lower Cop is driven by higher by-product realisation and softened input commodity prices.
Achieved COP of $ 1,002/t in 1H, lower by 8% YoY.
Growth Projects
160 Ktpa Roaster at Debari commissioned
Debottlenecking at Dariba Smelting Complex completed
Board approved India’s first Zinc tailing reprocessing plant of 10 Mtpa at Rampura Agucha