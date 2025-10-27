Q2 Results Live: Supreme Industries Reports Fall In Net Profit; Indian Oil, Adani Energy In Focus
Follow Q2 earnings updates, concall highlights, and market reaction of several companies.
- Oldest First
Q2 Results LIVE: Supreme Industries Share Price Falls
Shortly after reporting a decline in its consolidated net profit, Supreme Industries share price declined 1.32% to Rs 3,951 apiece.
Q2 Results LIVE: Supreme Industries Reports Decline In Net Profit
Supreme Industries Q2 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 5.3% to Rs 2,394 crore versus Rs 2,273 crore
Ebitda fell 6.8% to Rs 297 crore versus R 319 crore
Margin at 12.4% versus 14%
Net Profit fell 20.3% at Rs 165 crore versus Rs 207 crore
To Pay Interim Dividend of Rs 11 per share
Q2 Results Live: Check Indian Oil Estimates
Analysts estimate IOCL will swing to a net profit of Rs 4894.63 crore from a loss of Rs 288.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue will go up to Rs 1,90,497.26 crore from Rs 1,74,976.12 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 10,784.47 crore, up from Rs 3,297.20 crore. Margin is estimated at 5.7% versus 1.9% in the comparable quarter.
(Source: Bloomberg)
ALSO READ
Pharma Q2FY26 Preview: Sector Faces a Transition Quarter as gRevlimid Declines and GST Impact Weigh on Growth
Q2 Results Live: Hatsun Agro Shares Rise
Hatsun Agro shares surged to their highest since January after Q2 results.
Q2 Results Live: Hatsun Agro Profit Surges
Hatsun Agro Q2FY26 Results (Comsolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.2% at Rs 2,428 crore versus Rs 2,072 crore
EBITDA up 34.8% at Rs 325 crore versus Rs 241 crore
Margin at 13.4% versus 11.6%
Net Profit up 70.3% at Rs 110 crore versus Rs 64.3 crore