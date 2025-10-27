Q2 Results Live: Supreme Industries Reports Fall In Net Profit; Indian Oil, Adani Energy In Focus

Analysts estimate IOCL will swing to a net profit of Rs 4894.63 crore from a loss of Rs 288.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue will go up to Rs 1,90,497.26 crore from Rs 1,74,976.12 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 10,784.47 crore, up from Rs 3,297.20 crore. Margin is estimated at 5.7% versus 1.9% in the comparable quarter.

(Source: Bloomberg)