Q2 Results Live: Dr Reddy's Labs, SBI Life, Coforge Among 25 Earnings Today; Check Estimates, Stock Trend
Follow all the latest updates on Q2 results for ITC Hotels, SBI Cards, SBI Life, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Coforge, among others.
Q2 Results Today Live: Pre-Earnings Stock Movement
Shares of ITC Hotels, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and Coforge were trading higher, ahead of their earnings.
SBI Cards, Dr Reddy's Labs and SBI Life are down.
Q2 Results Today Live: 25 Firms To Declare Earnings
More than 20 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results on Oct. 24. Major companies that are going to release the results for the second quarter of FY 2025-26 on Oct. 24 include ITC Hotels, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Coforge, among others.
Many companies are also likely to declare an interim dividend for FY26. A few companies have also announced the schedule for an earnings call to discuss the results for Q2FY26.
Full List
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., BAMPSL Securities Ltd., Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd., Chatterbox Technologies Ltd., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., eClerx Services Ltd., Groarc Industries India Ltd., India Radiators Ltd., ITC Hotels Ltd., Jinkushal Industries Ltd.
Jupiter Infomedia Ltd., LatentView Analytics Ltd., Miven Machine Tools Ltd., MosChip Technologies Ltd., NDL Ventures Ltd., Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Sigachi Industries Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd. and Vakrangee Ltd.