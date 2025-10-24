Q2 Results Live: Dr Reddy's Labs, SBI Life, Coforge Among 25 Earnings Today; Check Estimates, Stock Trend

More than 20 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results on Oct. 24. Major companies that are going to release the results for the second quarter of FY 2025-26 on Oct. 24 include ITC Hotels, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Coforge, among others.

Many companies are also likely to declare an interim dividend for FY26. A few companies have also announced the schedule for an earnings call to discuss the results for Q2FY26.