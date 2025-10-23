Q2 Results Live: HUL Share Price In The Green; Colgate, Laurus Labs, Palmolive Set To Announce Earnings Today

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter.

Today, HUL, Colgate, and Laurus Labs along with others are set to announce results. Names like Andhra Cements, Fabtech Technologies, PTC India Financial Services, Sagar Cements, Tata Teleservices, Vineet Laboratories, and Vardhman Textiles will also announce their earnings.

This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!