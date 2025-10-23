Q2 Results Live: HUL Share Price In The Green; Colgate, Laurus Labs, Palmolive Set To Announce Earnings Today
Today, HUL, Colgate, and Laurus Labs along with others are set to announce results.
Q2 Results Live: HUL Share Price In Focus
The shares of HUL opened higher ahead of the company's posting of second quarter results. The scrip is trading 0.89% higher at Rs 2,614 apiece on the NSE as of 9:22 a.m.
Q2 Results Live: HUL In Focus Key Things To Watch
Ahead of the results announcement, here are the key things to watch on HUL second quarter results:
First quarter for chief executive officer Priya Nair
Commentary on volume recovery
Q2 Results Live: HUL In Focus What To Expect?
As the consumer-sector gaint is set to post results today, here are a few expecations around the company's performance this quarter ahead of results.
GST rate rationalisation implementation to impact this quarter
Possible volume recovery in July-Aug in line with Q1
Volume growth could be flat
Pricing growth to be in the range of 1-3% as per analysts
Palm oil prices mat continue to show volatility impacting margins
Q2 Results Live: HUL, Colgate, Laurus Labs In Focus
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter.
This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!