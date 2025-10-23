Q2 Results Live: HUL Share Price In The Green; Colgate, Laurus Labs, Palmolive Set To Announce Earnings Today

Business NewsEarningsQ2 Results Live: HUL Share Price In The Green; Colgate, Laurus Labs, Palmolive Set To Announce Earnings Today
Today, HUL, Colgate, and Laurus Labs along with others are set to announce results.

23 Oct 2025, 09:27 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter. Today, HUL, Colgate, and Laurus Labs along with others are set to announce results. Names like Andhra Cements, Fabtech Technologies, PTC India Financial Services, Sagar Cements, Tata Teleservices, Vineet Laboratories, and Vardhman Textiles will also announce their earnings.
Q2 Results Live: HUL Share Price In Focus 

The shares of HUL opened higher ahead of the company's posting of second quarter results. The scrip is trading 0.89% higher at Rs 2,614 apiece on the NSE as of 9:22 a.m.

Q2 Results Live: HUL In Focus Key Things To Watch

Ahead of the results announcement, here are the key things to watch on HUL second quarter results:

First quarter for chief executive officer Priya Nair

Commentary on volume recovery


Q2 Results Live: HUL In Focus What To Expect?

As the consumer-sector gaint is set to post results today, here are a few expecations around the company's performance this quarter ahead of results.

  • GST rate rationalisation implementation to impact this quarter

  • Possible volume recovery in July-Aug in line with Q1

  • Volume growth could be flat

  • Pricing growth to be in the range of 1-3% as per analysts

  • Palm oil prices mat continue to show volatility impacting margins


Q2 Results Live: HUL, Colgate, Laurus Labs In Focus

This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!

