Q2 Results Live: HDFC Bank Profit Likely To Remain Flat; ICICI Bank, PNB In Focus
Q2 Results Live: HDFC Bank Profit Likely To Remain Flat; ICICI Bank, PNB In Focus

Today promises to be an exciting day of results as giants in the banking sector, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and PNB along with others are set to announce results.

18 Oct 2025, 09:51 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Image Source: NDTV Profit)
Today promises to be an exciting day of results as giants in the banking sector, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and PNB along with others are set to announce results. This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!
Q2 Results Live: All Eyes On ICICI Bank's Corporate Loan Growth

ICICI Bank is estimated to see its margins improve owing to strong performance on the low cost deposit front. This quarter may see return on assets being weighed down by lack of large treasury gains. Net profit however is estimated to largely remain flat.

We will be keenly watching out for corporate loan growth, even as retail loans still await the full benefit of GST rate cuts coupled with lower lending rates.


Q2 Results Live: HDFC Bank's No Noise Quarter

India's largest private bank, HDFC Bank, will likely have a no-noise quarter, with margin movement being the key focus area. While margins are expected to moderate about 11 basis points sequentially, the profit growth is estimated to remain largely flat.

With the provisional figures already released, gross advances are expected to grow a shade under 10%, while deposits should rise by 12% from a year ago.


Q2 Results Live: Banking Sector In Focus

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the first-quarter earnings season. The financial landscape is buzzing today, as various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter.

Today promises to be an exciting day of results as giants in the banking sector, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and PNB along with others are set to announce results.

This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!

