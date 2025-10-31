Q2 Results Live: Bharat Electronics Profit Rises; Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Vedanta In Focus Today
The last day of the week is dominated by major names in Automobiles, PSUs, and Banking.
Q2 Results Live: Strides Pharma Profit Rises 81.9%
Strides Pharma Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.6% to Rs 1,221 crore versus Rs 1,167 crore.
Ebitda up 25.5% to Rs 232 crore versus Rs 185 crore.
Margin at 19% versus 15.8%.
Net profit up 81.9% to Rs 132 crore versus Rs 72.3 crore.
Q2 Results Live: jubilant pharmova Profit Rises 17%
Jubilant Pharmova Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.2% to Rs 1,966 crore versus Rs 1,752 crore.
Ebitda up 18% to Rs 341 crore versus Rs 289 crore.
Margin at 17.4% versus 16.5%.
Net profit up 17% to Rs 120 crore versus Rs 103 crore.
Q2 Results Live: ACC Profit Surges 459.5%
ACC Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.8% to Rs 5,896 crore versus Rs 4,542 crore.
Ebitda up to Rs 810 crore versus Rs 344 crore.
Margin at 13.7% versus 7.6%.
Net profit rose 459.5% to Rs 1,119 crore versus Rs 200 crore.
Tax Write-Back in Q2 at Rs 671 crore.
Q2 Results Live: BEL Profit Rises 17.87%
BEL Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.78% to Rs 5,792.09 crore versus Rs 4,604.9 crore.
Ebitda up 21.58% to Rs 1,702.17 crore versus Rs 1,399.95 crore.
Margin at 29.38% versus 30.4%.
Net profit up 17.87% to Rs 1,287.77 crore versus Rs 1,092.45 crore.
The order book position of the company as on Oct. 1 stood at Rs 74,453 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Dhanuka Agritech Profit Falls 20%
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 8.6% to Rs 598 crore versus Rs 654 crore.
Ebitda down 14.3% to Rs 137 crore versus Rs 160 crore.
Margin at 22.9% versus 24.4%.
Net profit down 20% to Rs 93.9 crore versus Rs 118 crore.