Q2 Results Live: Bharat Electronics Profit Rises; Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Vedanta In Focus Today

Business NewsEarningsQ2 Results Live: Bharat Electronics Profit Rises; Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Vedanta In Focus Today
The last day of the week is dominated by major names in Automobiles, PSUs, and Banking.

31 Oct 2025, 01:20 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Image Source: NDTV Profit)
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter. The last day of the week is dominated by major names in Automobiles, PSUs, and Banking.
Q2 Results Live: Strides Pharma Profit Rises 81.9%

Strides Pharma Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 4.6% to Rs 1,221 crore versus Rs 1,167 crore.

  • Ebitda up 25.5% to Rs 232 crore versus Rs 185 crore.

  • Margin at 19% versus 15.8%.

  • Net profit up 81.9% to Rs 132 crore versus Rs 72.3 crore.


Q2 Results Live: jubilant pharmova Profit Rises 17%

Jubilant Pharmova Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 12.2% to Rs 1,966 crore versus Rs 1,752 crore.

  • Ebitda up 18% to Rs 341 crore versus Rs 289 crore.

  • Margin at 17.4% versus 16.5%.

  • Net profit up 17% to Rs 120 crore versus Rs 103 crore.


Q2 Results Live: ACC Profit Surges 459.5%

ACC Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 29.8% to Rs 5,896 crore versus Rs 4,542 crore.

  • Ebitda up to Rs 810 crore versus Rs 344 crore.

  • Margin at 13.7% versus 7.6%.

  • Net profit rose 459.5% to Rs 1,119 crore versus Rs 200 crore.

Tax Write-Back in Q2 at Rs 671 crore.


Q2 Results Live: BEL Profit Rises 17.87%

BEL Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 25.78% to Rs 5,792.09 crore versus Rs 4,604.9 crore.

  • Ebitda up 21.58% to Rs 1,702.17 crore versus Rs 1,399.95 crore.

  • Margin at 29.38% versus 30.4%.

  • Net profit up 17.87% to Rs 1,287.77 crore versus Rs 1,092.45 crore.

The order book position of the company as on Oct. 1 stood at Rs 74,453 crore.


Q2 Results Live: Dhanuka Agritech Profit Falls 20%

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue down 8.6% to Rs 598 crore versus Rs 654 crore.

  • Ebitda down 14.3% to Rs 137 crore versus Rs 160 crore.

  • Margin at 22.9% versus 24.4%.

  • Net profit down 20% to Rs 93.9 crore versus Rs 118 crore.



