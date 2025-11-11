Business NewsEarningsQ2 Results Live: Bharat Forge Profit Up 23%; Cera Profit Drops 17%; Bajaj Finserv, Biocon In Focus
Q2 Results Live: Bharat Forge Profit Up 23%; Cera Profit Drops 17%; Bajaj Finserv, Biocon In Focus

Other companies reporting Q2 results include Godrej Industries, Torrent Power and more.

11 Nov 2025, 01:04 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Image: NDTV Profit)
Bharat Forge Q2 Results Live: Performance Impacted By North America Numbers

Bharat Forge says:

  • Quarterly performance was impacted by sharp decline in North American truck production

  • Decline in the North American truck production resulted in inventory destocking

  • Standalone revenues decline impacted by 16% drop in North American revenues

  • CV exports to North American declined by 48% (qoq) & 63% (yoy)

  • Impact on North American business was minimised with Ebitda at Rs 545 crore

  • US & European operations saw weakness driven by seasonality & prevailing sentiments

  • Review of the European steel manufacturing footprint is on track

  • On European steel mfg: Expect to have concrete measures in place by the end of this fiscal


Q2 Results Live: Bharat Forge Profit Up 23%

Bharat Forge Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 4,032 crore versus Rs 3,689 crore

  • EBITDA up 12% at Rs 726 crore versus Rs 647 crore

  • Margin at 18% versus 17.5%

  • Net Profit up 23% at Rs 299 crore versus Rs 243 crore


Q2 Results Live: Cera Profit Takes A Hit

Cera Sanitaryware Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue down 0.4% at Rs 488 crore versus Rs 490 crore

  • EBITDA down 3.5% at Rs 67.1 crore versus Rs 69.6 crore

  • Margin at 13.8% versus 14.2%

  • Net Profit down 16.8% at Rs 56.7 crore versus Rs 68.1 crore


Q2 Results Live: Rategain Travel Profit Drops

Rategain Travel Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 6.4% at Rs 295 crore versus Rs 277 crore

  • EBITDA down 11% at Rs 53.6 crore versus Rs 60.2 crore

  • Margin at 18.2% versus 21.7%

  • Net Profit down 2.3% at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 52.2 crore


Q2 Results Live: Tata Power Earnings Estimates

During the second quarter, Tata Power is expected to report a consolidated revenue of Rs 16,352 crore, according to the Bloomberg consensus estimate. The company may post an Ebitda of Rs 3,460 crore, reflecting a healthy margin of 21.2% and a net profit of Rs 937 crore.



