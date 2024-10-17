Q2 Results Today: Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, Havells And Polycab Earnings To Be In Focus On Oct. 17

IT heavyweights Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. are among 37 companies that are scheduled to announce their results for the September quarter on Thursday.

Last month, Infosys informed the exchanges that a meeting of its board of directors would be held on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and half year ending Sept. 30, 2024.

The global IT services provider is also expected to declare an interim dividend for the current financial year.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley expects the company to post a sequential revenue growth of 2.8% in constant currency terms. On the other hand, Bank of America expects revenue growth, including inorganic growth, to continue in the second quarter of FY25. Infosys has guided for a revenue growth of 3–4% in FY25.

BofA and Morgan Stanley anticipate that Wipro is expected to register a revenue growth of 0.5–1.5% in constant currency terms, on the back of healthy deal wins.

Additionally, Morgan Stanley believes that wage hikes could impact one-month margins in Q2FY25.