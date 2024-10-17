Q2 Results Today: Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, Havells And Polycab Earnings To Be In Focus On Oct. 17
Investors are also looking forward to FMCG giant Nestle India's Q2 results declaration amid experts' projections of single-digit revenue growth.
IT heavyweights Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. are among 37 companies that are scheduled to announce their results for the September quarter on Thursday.
Last month, Infosys informed the exchanges that a meeting of its board of directors would be held on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and half year ending Sept. 30, 2024.
The global IT services provider is also expected to declare an interim dividend for the current financial year.
Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley expects the company to post a sequential revenue growth of 2.8% in constant currency terms. On the other hand, Bank of America expects revenue growth, including inorganic growth, to continue in the second quarter of FY25. Infosys has guided for a revenue growth of 3–4% in FY25.
BofA and Morgan Stanley anticipate that Wipro is expected to register a revenue growth of 0.5–1.5% in constant currency terms, on the back of healthy deal wins.
Additionally, Morgan Stanley believes that wage hikes could impact one-month margins in Q2FY25.
Amid an action-packed day on the D-Street in the ongoing earnings season on Thursday, Axis Bank and Nestle India Ltd. will also be closely watched by investors.
In Q1FY25, Axis Bank's net profit grew by more than 5% to Rs 6,450 crore from Rs 6,098.9 crore in Q1FY24.
Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Thursday
Apart from the four companies mentioned above, 33 others are also scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings on Oct. 17. They include 5paisa Capital Ltd., Ador Multiproducts Ltd., Amalgamated Electricity Co., ARC Finance Ltd., CEAT Ltd., Central Bank of India, Continental Securities Ltd., Deccan Bearings Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd., Eimco Elecon India Ltd., Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd., Geojit Financial Services Ltd., Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd., Harshil Agrotech Ltd., Havells India Ltd., and IGC Industries Ltd.
Also announcing results will be Indian Overseas Bank, Jindal Stainless Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd., Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd., National Standard India Ltd., Polycab India Ltd., Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., Rajath Finance Ltd., Vivanza Biosciences Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tanla Platforms, SW Investments Ltd., Steel Exchange India Ltd., Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. and Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd.
