Q2 Results Today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank Among Companies To Declare Earnings
IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank and SML Isuzu are among the companies that will declare results on Oct. 18.
Many companies from several sectors are set to announce their results for the second quarter of the current financial year on Saturday. More than 25 companies will announce their Q2FY26 results on Oct. 18.
The big names set to announce results on Oct. 18 include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and UTI Asset Management Company.
Many of these companies are also scheduled to hold an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the results.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On October 18
AGI Greenpac Ltd., Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd., Avantel Ltd., Bhageria Industries Ltd., Can Fin Homes Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd., Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd., Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd., Oval Projects Engineering Ltd., Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., Panchmahal Steel Ltd., Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank Ltd., Sejal Glass Ltd., Shekhawati Industries Ltd., SML Isuzu Ltd., Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd., Swastika Investmart Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., UTI Asset Management Company Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd.
HDFC Bank Q1FY26 Results
HDFC Bank reported a 1.32% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,257.91 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 16,474.85 crore in Q1FY25. Total income rose 13.7% YoY to Rs 1,33,054.97 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,16,996.49 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, rose 6.3% YoY to Rs 96,891.51 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 91,126.03 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.
UltraTech Cement Q1FY26 Results
UltraTech Cement saw a 48.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,220.91 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,493.45 crore in Q1FY25. Total income rose 13% YoY to Rs 21,455.68 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 18,987.06 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses grew 8% YoY to Rs 18,405.19 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 17,045.15 crore in Q1FY25.
UTI Asset Management Company Q1FY26 Results
UTI Asset Management Company reported a 7.45% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 253.86 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 274.30 crore in Q1FY25. Total income increased 2.8% YoY to Rs 548.61 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 533.74 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses grew 15.7% YoY to Rs 222.59 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 192.42 crore in Q1FY25.