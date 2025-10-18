Q2 Results Today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank Among Companies To Declare Earnings

Many companies from several sectors are set to announce their results for the second quarter of the current financial year on Saturday. More than 25 companies will announce their Q2FY26 results on Oct. 18.

The big names set to announce results on Oct. 18 include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and UTI Asset Management Company.

Many of these companies are also scheduled to hold an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the results.