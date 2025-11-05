Q2 Results Today: Grasim, Sun Pharma, Delhivery, Britannia, INOX India Among 100+ Firms To Declare Earnings
Aurobindo Pharma, MTAR Technologies, Zydus Wellness, and Muthoot Microfin are among the companies that will declare quarterly results on Nov. 5.
More than 100 companies are set to announce their results for the July-September period on Nov. 5. Big names that will declare the results include Aurobindo Pharma, Delhivery, Zydus Wellness and Blue Star.
Many companies have also announced the schedule for a conference call to discuss the results with investors and analysts. A dividend declaration can also be expected by some of these companies.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Nov. 5
Accelya Solutions India Ltd., Allcargo Gati Ltd., Amerise Biosciences Ltd., Amraworld Agrico Ltd., Anjani Finance Ltd., Apcotex Industries Ltd., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Astral Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Avalon Technologies Ltd., Avanti Feeds Ltd., BEML Ltd., Bharat Seats Ltd., Black Buck Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd., CCL Products (India) Ltd., Cinevista Ltd., CMS Info Systems Ltd., Concord Control Systems Ltd., Cosmic CRF Ltd., CSB Bank Ltd., CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd.
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd., Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., Delhivery Ltd., De Nora India Ltd., Dharni Capital Services Ltd., Diamines & Chemicals Ltd., Digjam Ltd., Disa India Ltd., DLink (India) Ltd., Dugar Housing Developments Ltd., Elitecon International Ltd., Elnet Technologies Ltd., Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd., Eureka Industries Ltd., Euro Pratik Sales Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., FDC Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Goel Construction Company Ltd., Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd., Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Orient Green Power Company Ltd., Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.
Honeywell Automation India Ltd., International Gemmological Institute India Ltd., INOX India Ltd., IVP Ltd., Jamshri Realty Ltd., Kennametal India Ltd., Kesar India Ltd., Likhami Consulting Ltd., Linaks Microelectronics Ltd., LMW Ltd., Machino Plastics Ltd., MAS Financial Services Ltd., Magellanic Cloud Ltd., Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd., M.K. Exim (India) Ltd., Mkventures Capital Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., MTAR Technologies Ltd., Muthoot Microfin Ltd., Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd., Netripples Software Ltd., NIIT Learning Systems Ltd., Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd., Procter & Gamble Health Ltd., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Praj Industries Ltd., Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd., Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., Ramco Industries Ltd., Raymed Labs Ltd., Redington Ltd., Ravindra Energy Ltd., Restile Ceramics Ltd.
R.S. Software (India) Ltd., Sampre Nutritions Ltd., Sanathan Textiles Ltd., Saregama India Ltd., Sattrix Information Security Ltd., Semac Construction Ltd., Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd., Shemaro Entertainment Ltd., Shiva Mills Ltd., Shiva Texyarn Ltd., Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd., Sika Interplant Systems Ltd., SIS Ltd., Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd., Savita Oil Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Syngene International Ltd., Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) Ltd., Tashi India Ltd., TeamLease Services Ltd., Terraform Magnum Ltd.
Terraform Realstate Ltd., The Investment Trust Of India Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd., Tracxn Technologies Ltd., T T Ltd., Updater Services Ltd., V B Desai Financial Services Ltd., Veronica Production Ltd., Vinati Organics Ltd., Vinayak Polycon International Ltd., Waterbase Ltd., Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd., Zee Learn Ltd., Nivi Trading Ltd., Welcast Steels Ltd., Zydus Wellness Ltd.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q1FY26 Results
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 19.64% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,278.63 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,835.62 crore in Q1FY25. Total income rose 8.57% YoY to Rs 14,315.86 crore in QFY26 from Rs 13,185.3 crore in Q1FY25.
Britannia Industries Q1FY26 Results
Britannia Industries saw a 3% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 520.13 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 504.88 crore in Q1FY25. Total income grew 8.67% YoY to Rs 4,679.23 crore in QFY26 from Rs 4,305.90 crore in Q1FY25.
Aurobindo Pharma Q1FY26 Results
Aurobindo Pharma reported a 10.2% YoY decline in net profit to Rs 824 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 918 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda margin declined by 102 basis points YoY to 20.4% in Q1FY26 from 21.4% in Q1FY25.