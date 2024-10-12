Q2 Results Today: DMart To Trident Texofab, These Companies Will Declare Earnings On Oct. 12

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the parent company of retail chain DMart stores, will announce its financial report for the second quarter of the financial year 2024–25 on Saturday.

As many as five companies, including Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd. and Trident Texofab Ltd., are scheduled to release their Q2 earnings on Oct. 12.

Investors are looking forward to the Q2 results of DMart with a cautious approach after analysts expressed concerns over its growth prospects due to the rise of quick commerce players.

The company released its business update for the quarter ending Sept. 2024 last week, reporting 14% year-on-year growth in standalone revenue. DMart posted Rs 14,050.32 crore standalone revenue in Q2 of the current fiscal compared to Rs 12,307.72 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, Bernstein, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Macquarie cited increased competition from quick commerce players, like Blinkit, as a key reason for Avenue Supermarts' slow growth.

In the quarter ended June 2024, DMart reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 773.8 crore, marking a 17.5% YoY rise against Rs 658.8 crore in the year-ago period. The spike in net profit was driven by an 18.6% spike in the company's consolidated revenue from operations.

DMart posted consolidated revenue of Rs 14,069.1 crore in Q1FY25 compared to Rs 11,865.4 crore in Q1FY24.